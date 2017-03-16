New Surf and Yoga Camp For Girls Only To Hit Montauk

by Gavin Menu

George Wilson and his partner at Montauk Boardriders were in the early stages of planning an all-girls summer camp, set to hit the beach for 2017, when producers from the hit HBO series “Girls” came calling with their desire to create an authentic vibe around the Season 6 opener, “All I Ever Wanted,” which was set in Montauk.

“I don’t know how they found us, but they approached us to use all the branding and all our boards,” said Wilson, a native of East Hampton who started Montauk Boardriders with friend and Montauk native Charlie Weimar.

Wilson spent time last fall touring Montauk with actor Riz Ahmed, who played surf instructor Paul-Louis in the episode of “Girls,” and has also been featured in “Star Wars: Rogue One” and “Jason Bourne.” Paul-Louis falls into a romantic tryst with Hannah Horvath, the lead role in “Girls,” played by creator, writer and director Lena Dunham. Horvath is in Montauk to write about a group of well-to-do Hamptons women learning to surf.

“It was just the luck of the draw,” Wilson said about the show’s reaching out to his company. “Ironically, before they even approached us we had come up with the idea of starting an all-girls surf camp.”

The camp will be run by Amanda Calabrese, an East Hampton native and internationally-ranked competitive lifeguard who attends Stanford University. Along with surf instruction, there will be yoga, stand-up paddleboard sessions and general ocean awareness. In addition to Calabrese, the camp is expected to welcome professional surfer and Montauk native Quincy Davis for some of the weekly sessions, with events organized by the All Women Project, a non-profit aimed at bettering the lives of girls and women across the world.

“We wanted a non-traditional camp out here where kids enjoy what the Hamptons have to offer in a healthy environment and where girls are empowered to be more confident in the water and on land,” Wilson said of the new program. “Everything today is co-ed and sometimes when you take that out of it — especially in that age range of 8 to 13 — you take a little of the self-conscious out of it and they’re able to enjoy themselves a little bit more.”

For more, visit montaukboardriders.com.

Share This!









Comments

comments