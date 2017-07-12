Jet Ski Tours Navigate “The Rock” and Beyond

by Gavin Menu

Boaters know that getting too close to shore can cause issues in terms of water depth. And kayaks or paddleboards can only take you so far. Enter Global Boarding, which made its name through a variety of other watersports and now has added jet ski tours to its summer lineup.

Based out of the Hidden Cove Marina in Noyac, the longest of the tours (90 minutes, $250 per jet ski) circumnavigates Shelter Island counter-clockwise, with stops at the Mashomack Preserve, the historic Cedar Point Lighthouse, Long Beach Bar Light House, Greenport Harbor, Dering Harbor, Crescent Beach and its famed Sunset Beach restaurant and more. The company also has a 60-minute tour based around the south side of Shelter Island ($160), and a 30-minute tour just for cruising around Noyac Bay ($99).

To ease the concerns of those who think jet skis might disturb the peace, Global Boarding owner Robb Reid said the company purposely moved the jet ski operation away from its Sag Harbor headquarters to the more remote Mill Creek Marina.

“We stay in the middle of the bay and don’t go near shore,” Reid said. “The only time we go near shore is by the nature preserves. And the skis we have are very quiet.”

For more information, visit globalboarding.com.

Comments