East End Surfers Tell Their Stories

A Photo Feature by Michael Heller

Their memories are as a clear as a perfect summer day, though many were formed decades ago. The imprint left by the Atlantic Ocean on those who worship its cresting waves seems to last a lifetime. Surfing, they say, is not just recreation, but a way of life. We caught up with a few East End legends who have made a life on the water, and in the waves.

KURT RIST – Flying Point, Southampton

How old were you when you started surfing?

“I started when I was about seven years old. My dad was an old-school surfer out here in Southampton back in the 60s and 70s, and every Sunday we’d pack up the trucks and drive down to the Shinnecock Inlet, and just do big family picnic barbeques and surf all day. He’d take me out onto the ocean ever Sunday and start pushing me into waves, and I just kept sticking with it, and eventually grew strong enough to catch my own waves.”

What’s your favorite surfboard that you own, and why?

“It’s shaped by Jeff “Doc” Lausch, a shaper from California, and it’s good for small waves – it’s 5’7” – and is meant for going fast in small waves. Generally here we have small waves throughout the summer, so it keeps me excited to surf small waves through the summer.”

Why do you like surfing in this particular area?

“This is one of my favorite spots, because during my teenage years this is where I really started progressing. When they open up the Mecox Bay and the cut, it can turn into a world-class sandbar. The waves haven’t been as good as they used to be in the last few years here, but when I was growing up, 10-15 years ago, the cut would sometimes stay open all summer and it created some amazing waves all summer, and that’s what really helped me progress and to be a good surfer, so this spot has always been special to me. You don’t have too many spots like this where the bay meets the ocean and you get the mini-river mouth that runs out to make the nice sand bank.”

Share one of your favorite short surfing stories with us.

“Probably two years ago, in Puerta Escondito. It’s known as the ‘Mexican Pipeline,’ one of the heaviest beach breaks in the world, and one of the biggest swells of the year hit – the waves were 20 to 30 feet for a week straight. The first few days of the swell I wasn’t catching too many waves, and taking some big wipeouts; just working really hard all week, just to get one good wave. Finally, towards the end of the swell, I got lucky and got my best wave: I got a triple-overhead wave with a really deep barrel, and the wave spit me out twice, and it just felt really good because I had to work really hard all week just to get one good wave – it made it all worth it.”

CHARLIE WEIMER – Shinnecock Inlet, Hampton Bays

How old were you when you started surfing?

“I was growing up in Ditch Plains, and I was about two, and my old man had me out in the waves…I didn’t really surf until I was about ten, eleven or twelve, 1990 or so. I followed my father’s footsteps.”

What’s your favorite surfboard that you own, and why?

“It’s just for crummy waves, like we surf around here. I just got this board – I’ve only ridden it twice – but it’s on its way to being my favorite board. Favorite boards don’t last long, though, because they always break. It’s a big fish, for small waves, with a big wide tail – a wide-tailed, twin-finned fish. Rich Price, a Florida shaper, made it for me…he’s been shaping my boards for a long time now.”

Why do you like surfing in this particular area?

“On any given day they’re all the same. Those guys come this way, we go that way, on any given day…it depends on which way the wind blows, that’s where we go. We have more beach breaks up here, and then we have the options of rock bottom breaks in Montauk, by the lighthouse and stuff.”

Share one of your favorite short surfing stories with us.

“I don’t have one in particular. Just waking up and taking your son down to the beach, and no one’s around, you’re there first; it’s not very big, but it’s clean, and you go out…no special time — every time.”

JESSE SPOONER – Georgica

How old were you when you started surfing?

“The first time I surfed I was probably about six; I pretty much grew up surfing here, at Georgica Beach, or at Mecox Beach, on two beach breaks. My dad had me surfing pretty good then for a couple of years. I surfed for a couple of years, then I kind of took up boogie-boarding, and then at eight or nine I definitely surfed on my own from then on.”

What’s your favorite surfboard that you own, and why?

“This board has a special sentimental value to me. My dad has passed away now, and he had a big collection of boards that I was going through after he passed. This board was actually not “glassed,” and had no fin on it – he had just shaped it, a blank – and I found it and said, ‘Wow, he never got a chance to actually glass it’ – he never finished the board. So I had a friend of mine, Steve Jumper, who is a local New York shaper, glass it for me. So it’s a James Edward Spooner model, and so he’ll be riding on it, riding the endless wave. It’s a 7’2”, and it’s a really knifey, rail board, really fast, goes on rail. It’s a great board for Georgica because if you get in the pocket it’ll hold well in the pocket, and Georgica has a fast, steep wave; as long as you make the drop and angle and your bottom turn you’re going to get a good ride at Georgica.”

Why do you like surfing in this particular area?

“I like Georgica Beach because you can always line up with the jetty. It can be breaking on either swell. If you have a west swell it can be breaking some nice rights, if you have an east swell it can be breaking some nice lefts – either side of the jetty, depending on the swell. It usually gives a nice, fast, hollow wave, whether it’s backside or frontside – it’s probably the most hollow wave we have out here.”

Share one of your favorite short surfing stories with us.

“I guess I could talk about this beach, because back when I was growing up in the mid-80s and late 80s, that’s when I was getting really good at surfing. Back then it was really competitive, and localized, and now it doesn’t tend to be as localized any more. You’d come to this beach when I was younger, and you’d kind of give everyone a look…a look up and down. They still do that now, but then you really had to be from a certain town to surf. My dad raised me to surf Bridgehampton, East Hampton, Southampton and Montauk; he really took me to all of them, and I made really good friends with a lot of people at all those breaks. I’m happy to say that that kind of ‘localism’ has gone away; people are more welcoming to different breaks nowadays. This is one of the cool beaches where you can drive down, and as soon as you get on the beach you can see if it’s good. When you’re in your car, and you’re riding down, you can watch people riding waves off the jetty – it’s the great thing about this beach. And I remember one time, pulling up with my dad, and he said, ‘Wow, look at that guy go!’ We watched a guy drop into a wave, and he completely disappeared behind the curl – he was gone, completely gone, I thought he had wiped out – and then boom! He’s spit out of the wave. Ever since then, it’s always been that Georgica Beach is where I really want to surf. And Georgica has a very special meaning to me as well: I named my first daughter Georgica.”

SHANE DYCKMAN – Sagaponack

How old were you when you started surfing, and how?

“I started surfing when I was eleven years old. My brother-in-law surfed, as well as my uncle, as I used to go to the beach as a little kid. My brother-in-law surfed out here, my uncle was up the island a bit, he used to surf Tow Bay and all that, and I would go to the beach with those guys when they went surfing, and it was something that I always wanted to do. As soon as I was old enough to ride my bike to the beach on my own, I got myself a job, bought a surfboard, and off I went. In 2001 I started the Flying Point Surfing School…there were just one or two schools out here, and I just saw an opportunity there. I used to just take friends’ kids surfing, and slowly more and more started asking me to take them surfing, and one thing led to another and it turned out to be a great summertime business. Taking kids surfing is one of the best things that you could imagine. Being able to share that – especially with children – it has to be the best.”

What’s your favorite surfboard that you own, and why?

“It’s a Kookbox, and it was shaped by Jay McCallum, and it’s a 5’10” twin-fin called a Twin Pin. They do these special projects, so this is a pretty new concept: it’s basically the front of a longboard, sort of cut off, and the tail is pulled back into a pintail, and it’s set up with two glassed-in fins, which they don’t really do anymore; most of them have fin boxes now. It’s just a great summertime board because the waves are generally on the smaller side during the summer, and it generates an incredible amount of speed, and it’s just a lot of fun to ride, as opposed to your traditional shortboard. You can ride this from one foot, and I’ve ridden it as big as six- or eight-foot, so it’s really versatile. It just generates a lot of speed, and carries you through the flat sections that you need to get through during the summer.”

Why do you like surfing in this particular area?

“I love surfing here because it’s very uncrowded. Southampton has gotten real crowded, Montauk is even on another level of crowded. East Hampton’s very good too; it gets tricky there, there’s a local pack of guys there that you’ve really got to jockey for waves with, so I come out here and there’s nobody around and there are these great empty sandbars, so it’s really a special place.”

Share one of your favorite short surfing stories with us.

“Years ago we went to the Galapagos Islands for the first time, and we didn’t really know what to expect out there, or if there was any really good surf there. This is going back a number of years – it’s since gotten a lot more popular – but when we went there we were sort of pioneers of it, in a way, and we just found the most perfect, uncrowded “God’s Aquarium” out there. It was one of the most remote places on the planet – me and a couple of friends would travel the world surfing over the years – and we stumbled across this one island, and it was magical.”

STEVIE WHITE – Ditch Plains

How old were you when you started surfing?

“I started surfing on a surfboard when I was twelve. When we started there were no boogie boards so we made our own belly boards out of Styrofoam…we rode air mattresses at Georgica Beach, Sagg Main and Mecox. These guys left their boards on the beach and they went home – they were floating around, by the jetty – and we took their boards and surfed all afternoon. When nighttime came we buried them in the dunes, with just a little bit showing, and came back the next morning. Around noon the kids came back, and accused us of stealing their boards, but we said, ‘No, we saved your boards!’ By this time we’d had the boards about 24 hours, and we were addicted by then, so we went out and bought our own boards. I’m 64 now, so it’s been 52 years. I’m known as the oldest ‘Grom’ – or Grommet, a beginner – on the beach.”

What’s your favorite surfboard that you own, and why?

“The board is called a Mickey Munoz, it’s made out of Surftech, and it’s 11 feet long. I got it for teaching a lesson – I was paid with a surfboard.”

Why do you like surfing in this particular area?

“Well, the radar tower, and the Montauk Project, where they sent people back in time – we just don’t have that in East Hampton or Rockaway. The thing that’s fun about Montauk is that if you’ve done the time travel from the radar tower – we used to ride dinosaurs with the Indians; people don’t believe us but we had a very strange childhood out here. The thing about a New York surfer is that everybody’s a local, for 100 miles around, and that makes you a local at every beach. But, basically the swell direction and wind direction has to do with where you want to go. At any point you could get a call from any spot on the planet, but also Long Island – ‘It’s going off here, we want you to be here at dawn.’ Girls will call me and tell me which beach I have to be at at dawn. Nobody ever shows up there, but if somebody says there are going to be four girls on a beach at dawn, I’m going to show up!”

Share one of your favorite short surfing stories with us.

“I have one that always makes me cry. My dad’s friend used to play handball with him in the city, and they got talking: these two guys discovered that had been surfing with each other’s children, but had never been surfing with each other. So when the father died, and the brother died in the same year, one of the brothers said to me, ‘Do you want dad, or bro?’ (The ashes for the paddle-out) He goes, ‘Here, take both.’ So there’s nothing like paddling your friend’s dad and his brother out.

“I have a second story: one day I came back from Hawaii, and there’s this secret spot here that belongs to me, but you have to be very careful with the tides, and I’m paddling out and I get caught inside, and the waves are starting to bash me into the rocks, I realize that there’s nobody out, it’s March, and my only hope is that I’ve been surfing every day for 30 days and I’m in good shape. So I have to paddle as hard as I can to stay alive. I get out past line of whitewater, and I turn around and I’m really happy, and realize that I’m way out into the ocean; I’ve drifted past the end of Montauk and I’m going to Block Island. That thing that was going to kill me – the rocks – now it’s the lack of that thing that’s going to kill me! So now I have to turn around and paddle as hard as I can on flat water. So I paddle in, get in, and we call it the ‘Walk of shame,’ where you have to walk back to where you started. So I look out and think, ‘Well, I’m not going out to that same spot.’ So I go to another spot, on the other side of the point, and I get this wave, this giant wave. I see something in my peripheral vision, and I think it’s a piece of kelp, or a bird, and I realize it’s the tube – I’m in this giant tube, and it starts shuttering-down, and I think, ‘Oh my God, I’m going to die again!’ But all of a sudden the wave opens up, and I come out of the tube, into the sky…and it was definitely the best tube ride I’ve had, better than anything in Hawaii; it was the best tube ride of the year.”

TONY CARAMANICO at Montauk Point

How old were you when you started surfing, and how did you get started?

“I started surfing when I was thirteen years old, in 1963, and I had happened to be taken to Gilgo Beach, off the Great South Bay. I went with a cousin of mine, and with family friends…that’s how I was introduced to it. Right after that – within six months – I started working in a surf shop, so I’ve basically done that my whole life.”

What’s your favorite surfboard that you own, and why?

“Back when I started competing again in the late 80s, I wanted to design a board that would handle all different types of conditions, and my specialty was longboards, so I started designing a board that would work for everything. It worked very well, so after winning a bunch of contests, and getting around, I got picked up by Greg Noll, but before that I worked for a local shaper named Jim Saunders and Phoenix Surfboards, here on Long Island. Then I went to Channin, and then with Surftech, which is the biggest surf company in the world. Now I’m with Joel Tudor surfboards, and Joel’s an icon in the sport, a several-time World Champion. They manufacture my model surfboard. I’ve designed this particular model that’s been sold over the past two decades or so, all over the world. My boards are basically between 8 and 9-1/2 feet, preferably around 9 feet, and I just took everything with me that I’d learned from surfing over the decades and mixed it all up and came up with a nice design, called the Tony C model.”

Why do you like surfing in this particular area?

“What we have here in Montauk is a natural topography: we have cliffs, coves and rocky points; you don’t get that, basically, west of Montauk. There you have the jetties, and beach breaks, which come and go depending on the shifting sands. But we have these coves here, and then we have the point itself, which just wraps into this bay. Montauk can handle more swell and wind conditions than everywhere else, because it kind of bends in a little bit, right out here, so anything out of the south directs the beach breaks; you come to the east coast the waves are big enough and it’s nice and smooth. On the other side, it’s offshore again, and it’s nice and smooth. So, because of the rocks that stick out, we have the most consistent surf, and the best topography for wave formation – we just happen to have it all here.”

Share one of your favorite short surfing stories with us.

“I have fond memories…I’ve traveled the world; I lived in a treehouse in Java, which had the most exotic surf break in the world at that time, so that was pretty spectacular, since we were on the cutting edge of surf exploration at that point. The whole ‘Endless Summer’ thing kind of started then, in the 60s…but I’ve had so many great experiences with people and places and waves around the world that I can’t really say that one is better than the other.”

