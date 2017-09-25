Writers Speak Up At Stony Brook Southampton

by Gavin Menu

The East End is, unarguably, a watering hole for some of the greatest minds in the world — though not many of them are accessible to the public.

That’s where Writers Speak Wednesdays steps in.

On October 4, Emily Gilbert will sit down with columnist, poet and essayist Katha Pollitt, who writes “Subject to Debate” for The National — which won the National Magazine Award for Columns in Commentary in 2003 and a Maggie Award from the Planned Parenthood Federation of America in 2013 — to discuss and read from her work at Stony Brook Southampton.

Pollitt also holds a National Book Critics Circle award in Poetry, and received a Guggenheim Fellowship for her work in poetry. Most recently, she published “Pro: Reclaiming Abortion Rights,” which was listed as a Notable Book of 2014 by The New York Times.

Looking ahead, Catherine Burns and Tara Clancy of The Moth will speak on Wednesday, October 18, which will be preceded by an open house and informational session for prospective MFA in Creative Writing and Literature candidates. Other writers scheduled for this fall include Jennifer Gilmore on October 11 and Michelle Whittaker and Kimiko Hahn on November 8. On December 6, the evening will be devoted to readings by “the stars of tomorrow,” the students currently enrolled in the MFA in Creative Writing and Literature Program.

Each evening begins with a reception at 6:30 p.m., followed by a reading and Q&A at 7 p.m., all located in the Radio Lounge on the second floor of Chancellors Hall at Stony Brook Southampton, 239 Montauk Highway in Southampton. For more information, please call (631) 632-5030 or visit stonybrook.edu/mfa.

Comments