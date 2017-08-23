Writers Script a Familiar Ending

by Gavin Menu

Photos by Lori Hawkins

After falling behind 5-0 on Saturday in the 69th annual Artists & Writes Charity Softball Game, the Writers climbed back against the Artists to pull out a 9-6 victory, the same score as last year, in front of a lively crowd at Herrick Park in East Hampton. The game’s MVP award went to two players from the Writers team, Breet Shevack, the team’s 67-year-old third baseman, and Harry Javer, who came on in relief of injured Daily News writer Mike Lupica to close out the victory for the Writers. Brett Mauser, a contributing writer to The Sag Harbor Express sports page, drove in three runs, including the last two to seal the victory.

The annual softball game benefits East End Hospice, the Eleanor Whitmore Childhood Center, Phoenix House and The Retreat.

Share This!









Comments