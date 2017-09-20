A “Wonderland” Set To Open at Guild Hall

by Gavin Menu

By Michelle Trauring

Even at “The Happiest Place On Earth,” Kasia Klimiuk and Anita Boyer can’t help themselves.

They’re talking politics.

The state of the nation is on their minds — as it is for many United States citizens — whether they’re at Disney World or in East Hampton. The only difference is that, in Florida, they can look at Cinderella Castle and instantly feel better, for about 10 seconds.

Then, reality sinks in again.

“Disney makes it more palatable, though,” Boyer said. “Part of you wants to cry, but then you look up and you see something magical. And then you remember, ‘Oh that’s right, he’s president.’”

Klimiuk laughed in agreement, halfheartedly.

“We’re artists, and we have a stage and we have an audience, and it feels like it would be irresponsible to not take that opportunity,” Boyer continued. “We’re trying so desperately not to be overtly political. It’s just so hard not to say something.”

And they do, in “Wonderland,” the sequel to Our Fabulous Variety Show’s 2015 production of “Our Adventures in Wonderland,” which will open on Friday at Guild Hall in East Hampton.

The new storyline — the result of a two-hour brainstorming session as Klimiuk and Boyer waited on line for “Avatar Flight of Passage” — explores the balance of power in a dystopian world, bringing back cast favorites such as Alice, the Mad Hatter, the March Hare, the White Rabbit, Dormouse and more.

“We wanted to explore what it means to be a leader, what it means to be the people, and who holds the power in our country, and how can we actually make change,” Klimiuk said. “Does the leader make change or do the people make change? And that is what the story is exploring in a nutshell.”

The 17-member cast, which ranges from age 12 to adult, helped shape the story, developed their own characters and, more or less, the company co-founders left the script in their hands — a first in Our Fabulous Variety Show’s seven-year history.

“Of course, we were a little bit nervous because anytime you go into a rehearsal and you don’t have a script and you’re rehearsing for a show that doesn’t exist, there’s that question of, ‘Is it really gonna happen?’ Boyer said. “Everyone in the troupe, they’ve grown so much on stage in their confidence, in their expression, and just being so real. I think that’s my favorite part about watching these kids and adults on stage. They’re all just being so real because they’re telling their own story that they created.”

The company’s youth cast — 23 students ranging in age from 6 to 11 — will bring back “Alice Jr.,” a revival of “Our Adventures in Wonderland” on Saturday afternoon, before drag queen divas RaffaShow, Naomi and Rusty Nails take to the stage for “Wonderland After Dark,” an homage to the old-school days of traditional variety shows with local musicians, singers and dancers.

“We keep talking about how, in December, we’re going to have our 20th show, which is pretty monumental and crazy,” Klimiuk said. “We can’t believe how much it’s grown, and each year it just gets bigger and bigger, and we get more kids and new people, and it’s been really great. It’s been really interesting to watch it evolve and turn into this amazing theater troupe.”

“Wonderland” will open on Friday, September 22, at 7:30 p.m. at Guild Hall in East Hampton. Additional performances will be held on Saturday, September 23, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, September 24, at 2 p.m. “Alice Jr.” will stage on Saturday, September 23, at 2 p.m. and Sunday, September 24, at 6 p.m. Tickets for each performance range from $25 to $55.

“Wonderland After Hours” will be held on Saturday, September 23, at 9 p.m. Advance tickets are $25, or $30 at the door. For more information, call (631) 507-4603 or visit ourfabulousvarietyshow.org.

