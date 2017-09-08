Update: Police Identify Woman Found Dead in Northwest Woods

by Gavin Menu

Suffolk County Police on Friday afternoon said the body of Hallie Ulrich, 22, of Sag Harbor was found on the side of the road near Cedar Point County Park in Northwest Woods in East Hampton on Thursday morning.

Ms. Ulrich is a 2013 graduate of Pierson High School.

Police provided no additional information on the cause of death but in a press release issued Thursday said it did not appear to be criminal in nature.

Original Story:

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the death of a woman who was found on the side of the road near Cedar Point County Park in Northwest Woods in East Hampton on Thursday morning.

In a press release, county police said they had been called to the scene by East Hampton Town Police after a woman’s body was found on the shoulder of Alewife-Brook Road, north of Terry Road, at approximately 6:30 a.m. Police said her death does not appear to be criminal at this time.

East Hampton Town Police said the case was being handled by county detectives.

Police described the woman as white, in her 20s with light brown shoulder-length hair, approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall and approximately 100 pounds. They said the body had an owl tattoo on her right wrist and a tattoo of two interlocking rings on the inside of her upper left arm.

Anyone with information about the incident has been asked to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6394.

