Winter Weather Expected to Bring 3 to 5 Inches of Snow to the East End

by Kathryn Menu

The National Weather Service is predicting between three and five inches of snow will accumulate on the South Fork beginning tonight with a wintery mix expected to hit the region around 10 p.m. Thursday night, turning to snow around 2 a.m. Friday morning. The agency’s winter weather advisory anticipates snow fall until 2 p.m. on Friday. Wind gusts as high as 40 miles per hour are also predicted as a result of this storm, according to the National Weather Service.

With several Sag Harbor School District events planned for Friday, including the elementary school’s annual wax museum, rehearsals for the Suffolk County Music Educators’ Association (SCMEA) concert – scheduled for Saturday and Sunday – and parent teacher conferences, Superintendent Katy Graves said the district would give parents a tentative plan for school delays or closure by 1 p.m. on Thursday, and would make the decision official between 5 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. Friday morning.

According to Ms. Graves, the school district has one more snow day available before future closures will impact the spring recess in April. If the district does take a fourth snow day, school would remain open on April 10.

Forecasts also indicate the potential for a nor’easter, bringing more snow to the region, next Tuesday, March 15.

Share This!









Comments

comments