Wind Farm Open House

Deepwater Wind, a Rhode Island-based company, received approval from the Long Island Power Authority’s board of trustees in January to proceed with a 90-megawatt wind farm off the coast of Long Island. Next Thursday, March 9, representatives of the firm will hold an open house at Clinton Academy in East Hampton Village to answer questions the public may have about the project.

The South Fork Wind Farm, a $740 million project, will consist of between 12 and 15 turbines arrayed on the ocean floor about 30 miles off the Montauk coast. The wind farm, which projected to go on line in late 2022, is expected to generate enough electricity for 50,000 houses.

The wind farm will help East Hampton Town meet a long-term goal, set in 2014, of providing all its electricity by renewable means.

While the wind farm has been largely cheered by environmentalists, commercial fishermen have expressed worries that the project could have harmful impacts on fishing grounds.

Deepwater CEO Jeff Grybowski and vice president Clint Plummer will be at Clinton Academy at 151 Main Street from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. to answer questions about the project.

