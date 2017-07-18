Wicker Wars at the East Hampton Antiques Show

by Gavin Menu

The East Hampton Antiques Show will return to the pastoral grounds of Mulford Farm on July 22 and July 23 for its 11th year. Tom Samet, interior designer, taste-maker and bon vivant is the honorary chairperson of the preview cocktail party on July 21 from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Mulford Farm is a 3.5-acre property with a restored 17th-century farmhouse, several barns and outbuildings that are among the oldest on Long Island. The show, housed in white tents across the farmstead focuses on vintage decorative items for the home and garden. Classic rattan and bamboo furniture, lighting, textiles, architectural elements, American and European decorated furniture, art deco and moderne, garden ornaments, wrought-iron accessories, industrial items, paintings, trade signs, period jewelry, weathervanes and mirrors will be for sale.

The preview party offers patrons an early buying opportunity of collectibles. Ticket proceeds benefit the East Hampton Historical Society, to ensure the continued stewardship of some of East Hampton’s most valued historical properties.

This show brings an elite group of over 50 dealers that offer rare and unique treasures with stories and rich histories for the buyer to uncover. From Ikat textiles and indigo-dyed fabrics to modern and tribal art, there is something to please every buyer.

Some eclectic dealers include Grande Dames & Dapper Dealers, Mantiques Modern, who offer an array of items for “the man-cave,” a vintage sunglass purveyor, a 1940’s fashionista and “wicker wars” — a competition for who offers the best rattan. Show Manager, Brian Ferguson, acts as Grand Marshall, puppeteer and psychologist.

“From the first time I visited East Hampton as a teenager, I knew that this was a special place. The charm of the village and surrounding area is the same today as it was then thanks to the continuing work of our local organizations and societies. I still get the chills every time I turn from Woods Lane to Main Street and see the sun reflect off the town pond with the famous swans swimming and the history of the area in view in the background,” Samet said. “The legacy of preservation by the East Hampton Historical Society is especially evident at Mulford Farm…I am honored to be chairing this year’s Antiques Show.”

Admission to the show is $10, and early buying admission is $20. The July 22 hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with early buying hour at 9 a.m. and July 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be an on-site café by Bostwick’s & Debbie Geppert Events Catering Co.

Mulford Farm is located at 10 James Lane in East Hampton. Tickets for Friday’s opening preview cocktail party start at $150 per person and include return visits on the weekend. Junior tickets (40 and under) are $100. For tickets, please contact (631) 324-6850, info@easthamptonhistory.org or visit the East Hampton Historical Society’s office at 101 Main Street in East Hampton, Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Comments