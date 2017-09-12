A Whale Of A Time: “O’er the Wide and Tractless Sea”

by Gavin Menu

If anyone knows that a picture says 1,000 words, it’s Michael P. Dyer.

On Friday, the author, curator and historian will discuss the oftentimes stunning artwork found in the logbooks of American whaling voyages — including a number from Long Island — at the Sag Harbor Whaling & Historical Museum.

Many writers have overlooked these pictorial recordings, as they are buried deep within the logbooks, journals and manuscripts America’s whaling heritage. But Dyer has brought them to the forefront through his book, “O’er the Wide and Tractless Sea.”

“This comprehensive examination of whalemen’s art will be the standard reference text for years to come,” according to a press release. “The author’s meticulous research is based upon a study of marine history and art spanning two decades.”

Admission is free. For more information, call (631) 725-0770, or visit sagharborwhalingmuseum.org.

Share This!









Comments