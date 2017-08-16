Watch the Eclipse with a Few Hundred of your Closest Friends

by Christine Sampson

By Stephen J. Kotz

Assuming the weather cooperates, you can anticipate that East End beaches and other wide-open outdoor spaces will see more than their share of eclipse watchers on Monday afternoon when the moon carves a path across the face of the sun, covering nearly 70 percent of it from our view.

But those whose tribal instinct kicks in when there is a major celestial event like an eclipse or meteor shower can plan to attend one of several organized eclipse-watching gatherings in and near Sag Harbor.

The John Jermain Memorial Library on Main Street has stocked up on protective eclipse-wearing glasses for the throngs it expects will attend its eclipse-watching event from 1:15 to 4 p.m.

Wonda Miller, the head of the library’s outreach and community services, said the library will serve light refreshments, including eclipse-themed cookies. People can watch the eclipse from the library’s garden or go inside to watch live-streaming of the event from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

Kids are welcome, too, Ms. Miller said, with a special surprise activity set up in the garden and sidewalk chalk available for artists, young and old, who might want to draw their observations on the pavement.

The East Hampton Library will also hold an eclipse-watching party, technically from 1:24 to 4:01 p.m., the exact time of the eclipse. The library has a limited supply of viewing glasses and will serve light refreshments. In the event of rain, it will show the NASA streaming coverage indoors.

The Montauk Observatory is hosting two eclipse-viewing events from 1 to 4 p.m. on Monday. One will take place at the South Fork Natural History Museum in Bridgehampton, and one will be held at the Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill.

At SoFo, on the Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, the event will be co-sponsored by the Friends of the Long Pond Greenbelt. Admission is free for those who want to attend the eclipse event only, but regular admission will be charged for those entering the museum.

Those attending the eclipse watch at the Parrish Art Museum will be charged regular admission, which is $12 for adults and free for students and children under 18. (That fee will include admission to the museum’s regular exhibits.)

“It doesn’t happen too often. That’s why we are holding it at two locations,” said Donna McCormack, the observatory’s executive director. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to commune with the universe. You’ll notice a dimming of the light like an overcast day — It’s not the apocalypse.”

Weather-permitting, attendees will watch the eclipse outdoors, but both venues will stream NASA’s coverage of the event.

At both events, Montauk Observatory astronomers will be on hand to let attendees view the event through special telescopes. The observatory said that Celestron and Meade, two major telescope manufacturers, have donated the use of solar telescopes and eclipse glasses for the event.

“Solar eclipses occur about once every two years, but they often pass over remote areas that are not populated by humans. This year’s eclipse is rare because it will be visible over a heavily populated landmass,” said Frank Quevedo, the executive director of SoFo. “The August 21st event will be great for children and adults to get outdoors and give them the chance to explore science hands-on instead of reading about it in textbooks. We are so thrilled to have a Montauk Observatory astronomer here with us and teach us about this rare spectacle.”

William Taylor of Springs, an amateur astronomer and a NASA volunteer who is a member of the Montauk Observatory, will not be around, however. Mr. Taylor said he plans to travel to “the path of totality” to witness his first total eclipse.

“If the weather is good, I’ll possibly go to North or South Carolina,” he said, adding that others have encouraged him to fly to St. Louis, which is in the eclipse’s path, where it will be easy to rent a car and drive to a good viewing area.

“I encourage anyone who is out here on that day to go to one of these events,” he said. “One great thing about this eclipse is it is going across the whole U.S.”

