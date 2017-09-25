Do You Want To Build A Wigwam?

by Gavin Menu

David Martine will teach a wigwam workshop on Saturdays, September 30 and October 7 and 14, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the front lawn of the Eastville Community Historical Society Heritage House, located at 139 Hampton Street in Sag Harbor.

He will use a combination of traditional and non-traditional materials, discussing the use of wigwams and their importance to Native American history, in conjunction with the summer exhibition, “Native American Life on the East End.” Each session is $10 and $5 for children.

Additionally, on Saturday, September 30, Martine will discuss and sign copies of his book, “No Reservation: New York Contemporary Native American Art Movement,” from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Heritage House.

For more information, please call (631) 725-4711, or visit eastvillehistorical.org.

Comments