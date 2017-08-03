Two Arrested in Southampton Drug Bust

by

At left, Xavier Gee of Southampton, and at right, Sebastian Demartini of East Hampton. Both men were arrested on drug charges on July 27. Photo courtesy Southampton Town Police Department

By Mahreen Khan

Xavier Gee, 30, of Southampton and Sebastian Demartini, 30, of East Hampton were arrested on July 27, after a long-term narcotic sales investigation within Southampton town, according to an August 3 press release issued by Southampton Town police.

Mr. Gee was charged with two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree, a felony charge. Mr. Demartini was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell, and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree, both felony charges.

The two men were arrested by the East End Drug Task Force — a division of local police officers working under the umbrella of the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office — and later processed at Southampton Town police headquarters in Hampton Bays. They were held for arraignment at Southampton Town Justice Court, where bail was set for Mr. Gee at $2,000 and for Mr. Demartini at $20,000.

Share This!

Comments