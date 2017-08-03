Two Arrested in Southampton Drug Bust

by Gavin Menu

By Mahreen Khan

Xavier Gee, 30, of Southampton and Sebastian Demartini, 30, of East Hampton were arrested on July 27, after a long-term narcotic sales investigation within Southampton town, according to an August 3 press release issued by Southampton Town police.

Mr. Gee was charged with two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree, a felony charge. Mr. Demartini was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell, and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree, both felony charges.

The two men were arrested by the East End Drug Task Force — a division of local police officers working under the umbrella of the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office — and later processed at Southampton Town police headquarters in Hampton Bays. They were held for arraignment at Southampton Town Justice Court, where bail was set for Mr. Gee at $2,000 and for Mr. Demartini at $20,000.

