Tulla Booth Gallery Extends “Winter Favorites”

Tulla Booth Gallery has extended the “Winter Favorites” exhibit through February 28. The pieces on view range from calm to dramatic and all aim to make the viewer closer to nature. The winter gallery hours are Friday through Monday, 12:30 to 6 p.m.

Stephen Wilkes, the featured artist, has a popular “Day to Night” series that features unique images of the most beloved cities and sites of the world. As part of his on going series, he captured the iconic Santa Monica Pier in Los Angeles, photographing his work from a stationary 50-foot crane. Mr. Wilkes shoots 12 hours from day to night and gathers 1,200 to 1,500 images and uses the frames to form one image from dawn to dusk. He was recently featured in newest National Geographic issue celebrating the 100th anniversary of the State Parks in America and his art reached the cover.

Daniel Jones’ newest body of work, his “Seaside Expressions” series creates visual moments that draw the viewer in. His work is shot with a digital camera and the motion is done entirely in the camera. The color is true to nature, altered only by the atmosphere created by the weather, light and in camera movement. This body of work has been widely admired by collectors and fans in the gallery. Mr. Jones was featured on “CBS Sunday Morning,” several weeks ago.

Herbert Friedman, another featured artist, started photographing in 1969 while a graduate student in psychology at Temple University. He was a practicing psychologist for many years, and went on to study photography with Michael A. Smith. His integration of psychology and photography provides him with a powerful creative point of view. Mr. Friedman is drawn to water as a subject for his photography and he has received several awards and accolades.

Blair Segram, another photographer featured in Tulla Booth Gallery said about her work, “When my lens turned toward surfers I was inspired by their keen sense of timing catching a wave then riding across it. The sequence of images that make up the surfing panoramas is less about a decisive moment than about a series of moments or continuity of actions that are presented as one still image.”

Tulla Booth Gallery shows established and emerging contemporary photographers that create authentic photography in black and white and color in subjects such as landscapes, seascapes, still-life, flora, fauna, exotic travel, figurative lifestyle, celebrity and documentary. The goal is to “present iconic images that transcend their subject, making them timeless and collectable.”

The Tulla Booth Gallery is located at 66 Main Street in Sag Harbor. For more information, contact (631) 725-3100 or visit tullaboothgallery.com.

