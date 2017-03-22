Traffic Engineer Says Pantigo Site is Best for ER

by Gavin Menu

Of three suggested locations for a satellite emergency care facility in East Hampton Town, the property on Pantigo Path would have the least impact when it comes to traffic congestion, according to traffic engineer Ron Hill.

During the East Hampton Town Board work session on Tuesday, Mr. Hill, of Dunn Engineering, said that while traffic would increase as a result of a new emergency medical facility, proposed as a satellite center of Southampton Hospital, the Pantigo Path property is more preferable in terms of existing patterns, and its location east of East Hampton Village. The East Hampton Town Board hired Mr. Hill to study the traffic around Pantigo Path, as well as two other potential sites on Stephen Hands Path and Daniels Hole Road.

According to Mr. Hill, based on current data for ambulance service in the town, including Sag Harbor, between 120 and 150 vehicles are expected to access the location on an hourly basis. Any facility, he said, would demand a new traffic light at their intersections with Montauk Highway.

“The problem is all three depend on access to Montauk Highway,” he said, noting that a number of vehicles would need to make left hand turns onto the main artery at all three locations. “The solution to that is putting in a traffic signal, which, associated with this facility, I think you would have to do at any of these locations.”

Currently, said Mr. Hill, traffic counts show Daniels Hole Road and Stephen Hands Path carrying an average daily volume of 21,000 vehicles through their intersections with Montauk Highway. At Pantigo Place, that number is reduced to 8,000, which is one reason why, Mr. Hill said, he recommended that site for the facility.

Another factor, said Mr. Hill, was the location of Pantigo Place, the furthest east of any of the sites under consideration.

“Right now all that traffic going to emergency rooms flow through the town so we felt by locating it at Pantigo Place, it would be more central to the population. It would be a shorter trip for those coming from Montauk and it might not be any longer than if you were coming from say Sag Harbor and were going to Southampton as opposed to going to Pantigo Place,” he said.

“And then you would have less emergency vehicles transporting to the emergency room that have to go through the Village of East Hampton,” added Mr. Hill.

Town board officials said they would review Mr. Hill’s report and send it to the planning department for comments. It has yet to sign a formal lease with the hospital for the property, although both hospital and town officials have expressed their preference for the site, which currently houses Little League baseball fields.

