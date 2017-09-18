Towns Announce Plans to Prepare for Tropical Storm Jose

by Kathryn Menu

East Hampton and Southampton towns each issued advisories to its residents, as the region prepares for coastal flooding, high winds, rough surf and rip currents courtesy of Hurricane Jose, which is expected to pass the East End, 125 miles southeast of Montauk as a tropical storm, Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Monday morning, Southampton Town officials said the town would open its Office of Emergency Management beginning at noon on Tuesday, September 19, as a precaution. The National Weather Service has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for both Nassau and Suffolk Counties until further notice.

A Tropical Storm Watch could mean sustained winds of 39 to 73 miles per hour are possible, with as much as five inches of rain expected, and coastal waves that could increase to 20 feet. East Hampton Town officials, who issued their own advisory to residents Monday afternoon, said it is possible a two to three foot tidal surge will occur, with storm surge expected to peak around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning. Significant erosion is also expected along the shoreline, especially the ocean front.

Town officials urged residents to make sure they have batteries, food and water in the event of a power outage, and are reminded that generators and grills should only be used outdoors to prevent against carbon monoxide poisoning. Secure loose outdoor items should also be secured, and residents are reminded to stay clear downed power lines, which could be energized and potentially dangerous.

East Hampton Town advised residents to contact PSEGLI regarding any outages at: 1-800-490-0075. Outages may also be reported via text message by texting “OUT” to 773454. For storm related non-emergency incidents residents should contact the East Hampton Town Police Department at (631) 537-7575. Emergency calls should be directed to 9-1-1. The Town of Southampton website has important information for storm preparations, contact information, emergency numbers and access to a pocket guide for tips on how to prepare at southamptontownny.gov/EmergencyPreparedness.

Share This!









Comments