Town Weighs FAA Airport Study In Bid To Gain Control

By Stephen J. Kotz

East Hampton Town, which has been wrestling with ways to find a solution to a growing number of noise complaints being made about operations at the East Hampton Airport was effectively backed into a corner last fall when a court tossed out its effort to establish curfews at the airport because it had not followed established federal guidelines.

On Tuesday, the town board began the formal process of petitioning the Federal Aviation Administration for the authority under those guidelines to regulate the airport. But it now confronts the prospect of following a costly and time-consuming process that has only been tried a handful of times before and has only been successful once.

Bill O’Connor, an attorney with the law firm Morrison Foerster, who will presumably guide the town through what’s known in FAA jargon as a Part 161 study, told the board on Tuesday it could expect to pay $1.5 million to $2 million and devote two to three years to the effort. And that’s if the FAA accepts the first draft of the study. If the federal agency demands revisions, the cost could balloon by millions of dollars and the time required to complete it could stretch out for several more years. Lawsuits could also add to the cost and time required to complete the study, Mr. O’Connor said.

Among other things, the town would be required to prove that the proposed regulations would not have overly adverse impacts on airport users and not discriminate against a particular type of aircraft.

Then there is the very real prospect the town will fail in its effort. Mr. O’Connor said only Naples, Florida, has suceeded in convincing the FAA to allow it to adopt curfews and other restrictions at its airport — and its limits were only directed at controlling the operations of “Stage 2” jets, the second loudest in the FAA’s classification. Because manufacturers are making quieter jets, planes and helicopters, the town would likely face an even more difficult task in its effort to regulate “Stage 3” aircraft, according to Mr. O’Conner.

“If the town were to take this path and succeed, they would be the first airport in the country to do so,” he said.

“This is a daunting task, the Part 161 is a daunting task,” said Supervisor Larry Cantwell. “The board will have to carefully consider what it wants to do.”

After a two-hour presentation, at which some residents clamored for relief from the noise, airport users pledged cooperation, and some suggested the time has come to consider closing the airport altogether, Mr. Cantwell said he thought a tipping point may have been reached at which all sides could come to the table.

“There is a growing acknowledgement that airport noise is having a negative impact on a part of our community and a part of other communities,” he said. “Sometimes you have to get to a point where people recognize there’s a problem before you can get to the point where you can solve the problem. I think we are getting closer to that point.”

Besides Naples, Mr. O’Connor said two other airports had completed the Part 161 process: Los Angeles International Airport, which devoted nine years and spent $3 million, and the Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport, also in California, which poured $7 million into a study over a 10-year period. Both were rejected. Four other airports also began the process, but abandoned it before submitting their final applications to the FAA, he said.

But Mr. O’Connor held out hope that East Hampton might be the exception to the rule. Most other Part 161 studies were directed at commercial airports and carried economic ramifcations for a number of commercial carriers, he said. On the other hand, East Hampton is a general aviaton airport, used primarily by private interests.

He also pointed out that a federal court had upheld the town’s two curfews, which were put in place in 2015, while the federal appeals court that ruled against the town last fall said the town should have completed a Part 161 study as required by the Airport Noise and Capacity Act of 1990, and did not weigh in on the appropriatness of the curfews.

Furthermore, he said the town already has data on hand from its effort to monitor noise complaints and its short-lived curfews, which could provide an important resource for a study.

Mary Ellen Eagan of HMMH, a Massachusetts noise consulting firm that works with the town on the airport, said data through July 31, the most recent available, showed airport traffic has increased by about 8 percent over 2016.

As compared to last year when curfews were in place, complaints have soared by 133 percent this year to date, with 17,587 complaints being recorded. During the month of July, 8,650 complaints were made, an increase over that same month last year.

Although helicopters account for only 27 percent of traffic, they account for 60 percent of complaints, she said. Ms. Eagan also said data showed that the number of households making complaints had declined over the years, but she said that may be caused by the way people log complaints.

The town offers two systems to register complaints. The Plane Noise system, which has been used since 2012, allows people to register their complaints by phone, email or on its website. That system requires that people include their addresses.

The Air Noise system, which has been in place since the summer of 2016, allows people to enter complaints manually or by simply clicking on an image of the aircraft on a map near their area.

Although complaints have risen, Ms. Eagan said there is concern that some people are making multiple complaints about each passing aircraft.

Theresa McAske of Southold said that was understandable. “For those residents living under the flight path there is no other option than to fight back by filing complaints,” she said.

Gene Polito of Noyac said efforts to downplay the number of complaints were misguided. “You really think only 10 people are making 60,000 complaints?” he said. “That’s absurd.” He suggested that as airport traffic continues to grow, the town would never be able to keep up with its impact on residents and should consider closing it.

“It’s not a necessity,” he said. “It only serves those who are able to use it, less than 1 percent. The greater population is getting bombarded. It’s getting worse and worse.”

Preston Phillips of Bridgehampton said he has reduced the number of complaints he has filed. “I call only when there is a safety issue,” he said, “and this year I’ve seen an exponential increase” in the number of helicopters flying just above the treetops.

Airport users extended an olive branch. “I thank the town for considering the Part 161,” said Bonnie Krupinski. “I wish we had done it a few years ago.” She said restrictions would impose difficulties on users and suggested it would be impossible to eliminate all noise. “I don’t think we’re going to make everybody happy,” she said.

The East Hampton Aviation Association “has always supported reasonable restrictions,” said Gene Oshrin. “Where we parted ways was the way the town went about imposing the restrictions.”

