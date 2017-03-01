Town Says Bridgehampton Traffic Study Coming Soon

by Gavin Menu

By Stephen J. Kotz

Members of the Bridgehampton Citizens Advisory Committee on Monday took aim at what they said was the slow pace of Southampton Town officials’ response to the need for pedestrian safety measures on the hamlet’s Main Street.

The panel’s guest speaker, state Assemblyman Fred W. Thiele Jr., said the town had yet to complete an application to claim $700,000 in state funding that he and state Senator Kenneth P. LaValle had secured for the town in the wake of the October 2016 death of Anna Pump, the cookbook author and owner of Loaves and Fishes.

Committee chairwoman Pamela Harwood told the committee she had invited Supervisor Jay Schneiderman as well as Christine Fetten, the town’s director of municipal works, and Tom Neely, the director of public transportation and traffic safety, to attend Monday’s meeting to discuss the matter, but that they had all declined. She noted too that a recent town board work session, at which the issue was going to be discussed, had been canceled at the 11th hour. “I have to assume that nothing has been done,” she said.

But on Tuesday, Frank Zappone, the deputy supervisor, said her assumption was wrong. The town’s engineering department at Thursday morning’s town board work session will make a recommendation that the town board hire one of four engineering firms that responded to a request for proposals to conduct a Bridgehampton traffic study, he said.

Mr. Zappone estimated that the study, which the town will pay for, will cost between $25,000 and $35,000.

“It’s a cumbersome process on a good day and people get frustrated,” Mr. Zappone said of the slow pace of defining the scope of work and hiring an engineer to undertake it. He said the town board recognized that “the state has provided us with a sizeable amount of money” to address traffic concerns on the hamlet’s main street. “It’s a critical area, so at the end of the day, the board did not want to Band-Aid the situation,” he said. “Let’s put it toward a plan that has short-term and long-term benefits.”

Mr. Thiele told the committee the application for the funding was sent to the town in June 2016. “I checked again today and the Town of Southampton has still not set in the application,” he said. “And this is just the preliminary application.”

The state funding can be used for things like providing illuminated crosswalks, improving street lights, and new traffic lights, Mr. Thiele said.

Ms. Pump’s daughter, Sybille van Kempen, said she wanted to know the status of the project. “It just seems that there should be a sense of urgency,” she said.

Mr. Thiele said the town was not in danger of losing the money but since the projects it wants to undertake have to be approved by the state Department of Transportation, it would likely result in delays. He added that he did not have any influence to speed up the town’s process, but Ms. Harwood said the committee would keep the heat on.

Mr. Thiele also reported on the Long Island Rail Road’s agreement to explore better service on the East End. The railroad has tentatively agreed to add two morning and evening trains between Speonk and Montauk for commuters with the provision that towns and villages provide shuttle bus service between train stations and work centers, with that service starting early next year.

He said the railroad had ignored the East End for too long, but that a recent study showing that it would experience its greatest growth in demand on eastern Long Island may have caught its attention. “If the railroad had any entrepreneurial sense or marketing, they would have been the Hampton Jitney,” he said.

The committee agreed to oppose the planning board application of the Campbell Ranch on West Pond Drive off of Newlight Lane in Bridgehampton. The ranch wants to modify its site plan to increase the number of horses allowed and legalize a number of improvements that were made without approval. The planning board will reopen a hearing on the application on March 23.

Share This!









Comments

comments