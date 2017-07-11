Town Board Takes First Step in Cromer’s Rezoning Request

by Gavin Menu

By Stephen J. Kotz

A zone change requested by Cromer’s Country Market in Noyac took a step forward Thursday when the Southampton Town Board convened a special meeting to discuss the request at the Sag Harbor Municipal Building.

Tony Lawless, the business’s owner, wants to change the zone of a 5,172-square-foot parcel on Cedar Lane, to the north of his Noyac Road store, from residential to hamlet commercial. That would make it the same as the approximately 14,000-square-foot lot on which the store is located and allow him to more easily undertake a site plan for the entire property as well as obtain financing for the project, his attorneys said.

After an hour-long special work session on the request, the town board agreed it would schedule a public hearing to formally consider the application at a future date.

Tim McCauley, a Southampton attorney representing Mr. Lawless, said the proposal fit in with both the findings of the town’s 1999 Comprehensive Plan and a Noyac Hamlet Center Study completed in 2004 by making it possible to provide a coordinated parking plan for the business.

Mr. Lawless acquired the smaller property years ago, and now uses it to provide employee parking and space for delivery trucks. A cottage on the lot is used for office space and storage. He currently leases the larger parcel containing the store but plans to purchase that from its current owners, who include Ed Cromer.

Although the larger parcel containing the store was rezoned from village business to hamlet commercial as part of the hamlet study, the smaller lot behind it was left zoned for residential use.

“What we are doing is accomplishing one of the goals of the study by making more available off-street parking,” Mr. McCauley.

“Obviously, if this were rezoned for hamlet commercial and we intended to use it for the stated purposes of parking, etc., we would have to go the planning for site plan approval,” he said. “We intend to formalize what has been done there a long time.”

Attorney Ed Burke, who also represents Mr. Lawless, said another reason for the zone change request is so Mr. Lawless can obtain financing so he can buy the store property and merge it with the smaller lot.

Janice Scherer, the town’s assistant planning director, agreed with Mr. McCauley that the zone change would be beneficial for efforts to control development and provide the necessary parking. She noted that if the two lots are merged, it would create a more conforming lot. “We are always trying to move toward conformity in our code,” she said.

She added that Mr. Lawless would not be able to expand the size of his store even if the lots were merged because it is already as large as it would be allowed under current zoning. The Noyac Citizens Advisory Committee had expressed concern that the rezoning would allow a “big box” store to be built on the site.

Elena Loreto, the president of the Noyac Civic Council, said her organization wholeheartedly supports the proposed zone change.

“The Noyac Civic Council has over 500 members and we have not heard any dissent for this proposal from any of our members,” she said, adding that the opposition of the Noyac CAC is “based on fear-mongering and conjecture.”

“To speculate that a big box store can come into this space and provide parking for their venture is preposterous,” she said.

She said Cromer’s fills a crucial need for residents of Noyac, including the elderly, and praised Mr. Lawless for being a community-minded business owner who gives generally to local causes.

Comments