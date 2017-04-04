Tooman Named President of CCOM

by Gavin Menu

The Concerned Citizens of Montauk announced last week that Laura Tooman will join its team as president of the organization, effective May 1. Ms. Tooman succeeds Jeremy Samuelson as the leader of Montauk’s oldest and largest environmental organization.

“We are pleased to welcome Laura as the new President of CCOM,” said CCOM Board Chairman, Ed Braun. “She is a widely-respected environmental policy maker with deep roots in the East End community. Her experience in water quality, coastal planning and the Community Preservation Fund will advance CCOM’s key initiatives. She’s worked in partnership with CCOM with both New York State and East Hampton Town on Montauk’s environmental challenges and brings an unparalleled fluency and familiarity with our issues. In combination with our recent hire of Kate Rossi-Snook as Environmental Advocate, Laura Tooman provides increased leadership resources to CCOM’s efforts in serving the Montauk community.”

Ms. Tooman joins CCOM after more than six years with Assemblyman Fred W. Thiele, Jr. where she advised him on statewide environmental planning and other local policy issues. As a member of the Southampton Town Zoning Board of Appeals, Ms. Tooman developed an understanding of local zoning ordinances, which will assist CCOM with its review of pending redevelopment proposals in Montauk.

Ms. Tooman also worked for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, where she was the Coordinator of the Peconic Estuary Program (PEP) and has served on a number of environmental task forces and committees including the Town of East Hampton’s Wastewater Project Advisory Committee, Energy and Sustainability Committee, and its Nature Preserve Committee. She has also served as a technical advisor for the Long Island Pesticide Use Management Plan, the New York State Seagrass Task Force, the PEP Open Shellfishing Waters Workgroup, the PEP Phase II Stormwater Workgroup, and PEP Natural Resources Subcommittee. Ms. Tooman earned a Master’s Degree in Environmental Science and Management from the University of Rhode Island.

“I have been a long time admirer of CCOM’s work and am honored to be entrusted with the responsibility to lead the organization during such a critical time,” said Ms. Tooman.”Montauk is at a crossroads right now and the actions we take will determine our future for generations. I look forward to working collaboratively with the community to set a path that Keeps Montauk, Montauk,” she said.

Ms. Tooman and her husband reside in Sag Harbor with their daughter.

