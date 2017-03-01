Sen’s Sag Harbor Sushi Experience

by Christine Sampson

By Dawn Watson

Discovered in the 8th century, sushi is among the most ancient of food forms that are still regularly eaten and enjoyed today.

The history of the centuries-old staple is fascinating, especially considering its evolution. For example, in modern times, sushi is intimately associated with Japanese food. But actually the practice of preserving fish in fermented rice originated in Southeast Asia, first in southern China, and then eventually making its way to Japan.

Here in America, the artful food form was first served in the early 1900s. Following a Japanese immigration influx after the Meiji Restoration, sushi became a de rigueur dish among high society types and the socialite in-crowd on the west coast soon thereafter.

The cuisine of the Land of the Rising Sun eventually hit the mainstream in major metropolitan areas in the 1960s. Since, Japanese food, and sushi in particular, has gained steady popularity, first among the foodies but picking up conventional dining converts along the way. Today, there are more Japanese restaurants with Michelin stars than any other type of cuisine, including French food.

As sushi has become standard fare, so has the overall awareness of Japanese food, says Sen General Manager Jesse Matsuoka. In fact, there’s a growing demand for all sorts of Japanese dishes and unique experiences at the Sag Harbor hotspot. From the more exotic sushi and sashimi rolls to increasing interest for a more extensive vegetarian selection and a more intense focus on “insider” menu items, such as ramen and steamed buns, Sen’s customers are adventurously branching out and seeking new opportunities to expand their palates.

“The buns and the ramen are the two hottest types of items on the menu right now,” says Mr. Matsuoka, adding that the $6 Pork Steamed Bun and the $19 Double Pork Ramen, as well as the $17 Vegetarian Ramen, are particularly popular. “What we’re seeing now more than ever is that people want to have these food-industry-type experiences beyond the staples that they love. And the result is that these formerly ‘underground’ industry favorites have made their way into the limelight, thanks in large part to television shows about food and television chefs.’”

Another landscape changer that he’s most recently seen is the rise of the chefs’, or tasting, menu, he reports. Conducted about once a month, the special dinner at Sen changes every time and never fails to fill the seats, he says.

“It’s a different experience and one that further opens up the inside world of food,” he says. “People like to hear the stories and learn more about what they’re eating. They want to come and live in that place, if for a moment, that has previously been available only or mostly to chefs.”

The next special multi-course meal will be held on Sunday, March 26. The menu will be created by Chef Leonardo Lee—who recently spent intensive apprentice time with world-famous chef Éric Ripert at his four-star French culinary mecca Le Bernardin—and will feature dishes that tell the story of his journey at the feet of this seafood master.

“It’s going to be a tasting of Mr. Lee’s expression of what he learned at Le Bernardin,” Mr. Matsuoka says. “It will be inspired by his time working side by side with one of the world’s most renowned chefs.”

Though the courses are still being refined, and kept as a tightly-held secret for the time being, they will most certainly shine a spotlight on fresh fish, reports Mr. Matsuoka. Included in the homage will most likely be a mix of sushi bar and kitchen selections, one of which will be a dessert.

Beyond that, all he can say about the repast is that it will be further elevated by curated sake and beverage pairings that he, a certified sake sommelier, will prepare himself. Additionally, Chef Ripert, a friend and frequent diner at Sen, who has also served as a consultant for the restaurant, will be invited as an honored guest.

“I cannot guarantee if he will be here or not, though I hope he can make it for the meal,” Mr. Matsuoka says of Chef Ripert. “Of course we absolutely need to invite him … primarily as a thank you for his generosity, but also because Mr. Lee and I both have big man crushes on him,” he laughs.

Sen serves dinner seven nights a week and lunch on Saturdays and Sundays. For reservations, and additional information about the restaurant, please visit senrestaurant.com.

