Swing Into Summer Honors Joey Wolffer

by Gavin Menu

The Group for the East End will host its annual Swing into Summer Benefit on Saturday, June 17 at The Bridge golf club in Bridgehampton from 6:30 to 11:30 p.m.

The Group will unveil the Ceres Award this year, which will be presented to Joey Wölffer. Ms. Wölffer is the co-owner of Wölffer Vineyard, Wölffer Kitchen and the Syleliner.

“In Roman mythology, Ceres is the Goddess of the Environment, and we couldn’t think of a better first recipient for this award than Joey Wölffer,” says Group for the East End’s chairman, Katherine Leahy Birch. “Joey has been a longtime supporter of the Group, as was her late father Christian. Her family’s vineyard is one of the few Long Island vineyards certified as sustainable by Long Island Sustainable Winemaking. Through Joey’s guidance, the winery employs sustainable practices to reduce soil erosion, water-recycling methods to reduce pesticide use, and more. We’re proud to honor her this year.”

This year the non-profit will also unveil a marine debris sculpture exhibit created by volunteers with trash culled from East End beaches. The exhibit will include a life-size osprey, a giant jellyfish with eight-foot tentacles and a Rastafarian angelfish. During cocktails, guests at the benefit will be invited to add to the art, which will be displayed at Downs Farm Preserve in Cutchogue.

“Over the past year, we have made substantial progress in cleaning up our region’s waters, protecting critical habitats, and educating our children about the beautiful and fragile East End environment,” says Group for the East End president, Bob DeLuca. “But none of these achievements would be possible without the generous support of our dedicated members who come together each year to raise nearly 50 percent of our annual budget at our exceptional summer gala.”

For more information, visit groupfortheeastend.org.

