Supporters, Critics Clash Over YMCA RECenter Space

A group of residents who want to see the East Hampton RECenter returned to its original mission — providing a center for middle and high school students to congregate — clashed with employees and parents of students who use the facility at an East Hampton Town Board meeting last Thursday.

For several years now, the East End New Leaders — led by Walker Bragman — have called on the town, and administrators from the RECenter, operated by the YMCA, to offer teens a safe space, not just for programming, but to gather. According to Mr. Bragman, the lack of these kinds of public gathering spaces for teens and young adults is one of many reasons the region has seen a spike in drug overdoses, suicides and alcohol abuse. On Thursday, Mr. Bragman said if the RECenter is unwilling to make these changes, the town board should not renew its contract, which ends in December of 2018, and should take the facility back for East Hampton’s youth.

“As a community we can take positive steps forward and one of the things we can do is provide young people with a safe space to go, and provide them an alternative to these party houses that have been cropping up in the news,” said Mr. Bragman.

East Hampton Town pays $590,000 to the YMCA to operate the RECenter on an annual basis. The YMCA has done so since 2001, has 4,300 members, and children under the age of 18 are entitled to free membership. But on Thursday, Mr. Bragman charged that the facility “is essentially a gym for adults.”

“We built that building with a mission — it represents our best intentions as a community, and I know it can again if we work together,” continued Mr. Bragman, who said his group would submit a business plan for the facility for consideration by the town board.

“The RECenter, when it was originally built before the Y took it over, was really meant for teenagers, so they could have a place to go, seek advice from professionals and not have to try and fit in by going to someone’s house to drink and do drugs,” said Kira Leader, reading a letter on behalf of her mother, Jacqui. Kira’s brother, Pascal, known as “Sax,” died in 2013 of a drug overdose. “The RECenter was meant to be an alternative to all of that.”

“The RECenter is not what it was planned to be,” she said, reading from her mother’s letter.

“I don’t doubt every single person at the Y also has the best interest of the youth in mind so there has to be some way for us to come together,” said Ms. Leader.

“I don’t think the issue there is the programming — the programming is great, it’s the space,” said Tyler Armstrong. “The space is poorly utilized.” He also advocated the town board consider spaces like the former CDCH building in Wainscott as community center space, noting the general lack of public spaces in the town.

“I am a product of the YMCA,” said East Hampton native Jack Marshall. Mr. Marshall began swimming at the Y as a child, joining the inaugural ranks of the Hurricanes swim team. “The first meets we went to, we didn’t even know how to do flip turns and now they compete on a national scale,” he said.

Mr. Marshall’s experience at the Y led him to become a lifeguard and swim instructor, and when we returned to East Hampton in 2012 after graduating from the Berklee College of Music, he became an employee of the facility, working at its summer camp and developing a music program for kids. Mr. Marshall walked the board through a number of programs the YMCA offers local children, from its extensive aquatics program to its intermural programs like after-school soccer.

“Rather than pointing the finger we need to come together and realize this is a community issue, not a YMCA issue,” said Mr. Marshall.

“I do think we need more for the kids to do,” agreed YMCA aquatics director Norma Bushman, “but I don’t want it to be at the Y’s expense because it is really indispensible what we are doing there.”

Councilwoman Kathee Burke-Gonzalez joined other YMCA officials and board members in saying that combatting drug and alcohol abuse would take “a multipronged approach.”

“Parents need to be more involved,” she said. “Maybe we want to put together a teen advisory board, and speak to the teens and talk to them about what they need.”

“The drug and alcohol abuse issues throughout the town is a serious issue,” agreed Supervisor Cantwell. He urged residents to come to him with ideas on ways the town can improve its programming. Mr. Cantwell also acknowledged that when the RECenter was conceived, the goal was “for that to be a youth center.”

“The truth of the matter is what happens at that facility today has evolved over time and it is different from its original mission,” he said. “That is just the facts. What has happened there is not all bad … I don’t think the YMCA or that facility should be the whipping boy for some of the problems we have in the community.”

“To a large extent, what I see here is a space problem.”

