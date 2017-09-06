SummerFest Raises Over $450,000 for Southampton Arts Center

by Gavin Menu

The Southampton Arts Center SummerFest Culinary Arts Festival raised over $450,000 last Thursday for the non-profit, celebrating its fifth season in Southampton Village.

Co-chair Simone Levinson was honored at the benefit with a Champion of the Arts Award. Ms. Levinson and her husband, David, are members of the organization’s original Founders Circle. Former Southampton Village Mayor Mark Epley was also honored with a special tribute for his longtime support of the arts center, which has brought over 120 events to Jobs Lane.

Comments