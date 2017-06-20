SummerDocs Series Presented by Alec Baldwin, David Nugent

by Gavin Menu

The Hamptons International Film Festival SummerDocs series returns for its ninth year to bring a record five new documentary films to the East End from July 8 to August 26.

Netflix’s “Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press,” The Orchard & CNN Films’ “Trophy,” IFC’s “Take Every Wave: The Life of Laird Hamilton,” Showtime’s “Whitney: Can I Be Me,” and Netflix’s “Icarus” will complete this year’s lineup of documentary films.

Following the screenings, HIFF Co-Chairman Alec Baldwin and HIFF Artistic Director David Nugent will lead conversations with filmmakers and subjects including director Brian Knappenberger and special guests for “Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press,” directors Christina Clusiau and Shaul Schwarz for “Trophy,” director Rory Kennedy and Laird Hamilton for “Take Every Wave: The Life of Laird Hamilton,” director Nick Broomfield for “Whitney: “Can I Be Me” and director Bryan Fogel for “Icarus.

“It’s HIFF’s 25th anniversary year and the ninth season of SummerDocs and we have a great lineup of documentary films, featuring intense drama and more entertaining fare. Artistic Director David Nugent and I believe this will be one of the best SummerDoc seasons yet,” said Baldwin.

Candescent Films will return for the fourth year to sponsor the Audience Award for the SummerDocs series. Candescent supports films that illuminate social issues.

“This year’s series truly includes something for everyone, from debates about free speech, an exploration of the trophy hunting industry, a pop star’s triumphs and struggles, a riveting sports scandal and a profile of a surfing pioneer. With a number of special guests set to attend and engaging discussions following each screening, we are thrilled to share these films with our audiences,” said Nugent.

“Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press” will be screened on July 8 at 7 p.m. at Guild Hall in East Hampton. When online tabloid Gawker posted a sex tape starring former professional wrestler Hulk Hogan, a high-stakes legal battle pitting privacy rights against the First Amendment ensued. Hogan won the case and the settlement he received not only bankrupted Gawker and its founder Nick Denton, but also exposed a controversial, behind-the- scenes benefactor: Silicon Valley venture capitalist Peter Thiel.

“Trophy,” will be screened July 29 at 7 p.m. at Guild Hall in East Hampton. Endangered African species like elephants, rhinos and lions march closer to extinction each year. “Trophy” investigates the industries of big-game hunting, breeding and wildlife conservation. Through the eyes of individuals who drive these industries — from a Texas-based trophy hunter to the world’s largest private rhino breeder in South Africa –the film grapples with the consequences of imposing economic value on animals and will leave you debating what is right, wrong and necessary to save the great species of the world.

“Take Every Wave: The Life of Laird Hamilton” will be screened on August 4 at 8:30 p.m. at Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Spa in Montauk. The film tracks the life and legendary career of big wave surfer Laird Hamilton. “Whitney: Can I Be Me,” will be screened on August 17 at 7 p.m. at Southampton Arts Center in Southampton. It offers a never-before- seen look at the height of Whitney Houston’s fame with detail on the forces that contributed to her death in 2012 at age 48. “Icarus” will be screened on August 26 at 7 p.m. at Guild Hall in East Hampton, a documentary focused on the Russian state-sponsored Olympic doping program.

For more information and tickets for the screenings visit, hamptonsfilmfest.org/summerdocs.

