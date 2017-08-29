A Summer Spent Helping Out at the Beach

by Christine Sampson

By Christine Sampson

Jordan Gale’s tale of “How I Spent My Summer Vacation” started with a project he took part in last year in school, when he was in kindergarten with Nina Landi at Sag Harbor Elementary School.

Jordan, 7, spent the summer collecting discarded plastic bottle tops and picking up trash at Long Beach and Havens Beach. He was inspired by the kindergarten’s plastic cap collection project, in which the students enlisted the help of the entire school to collect enough pounds of plastic to send off to be melted and formed into a bench for an impoverished public school in Michigan.

“He got really excited about it, and all of a sudden our house turned into a mini recycling center,” Jordan’s mother, Sara Gale, said. “I absolutely love it, though. He is obsessed with plastic caps and cleaning the beaches. He’s thinking about the future and talking about the planet. It very much changed his whole attitude.”

Jordan said he picks up plastic and other trash using gloves and a tool he calls a “grabber nabber,” so he does not have to touch it himself. He estimates he has collected 100 million caps, although his mother said the number is more likely in the thousands.

He said his goal is “to help other kids who don’t have enough money to get benches” and “to help the earth and the animals.”

As for Ms. Landi, she said she is preparing to continue the plastic cap project when school starts again in September. She said the whole student body was tasked with collecting them over the summer. Several restaurants and stores, including Conca d’Oro, Harbor Market and Provisions, are also taking part.

“Jordan was very psyched about it and did a lot of great work,” she said. “It’s like that ripple in the pond when taking care of the environment. A 6 or 7-year-old like Jordan can make a difference by choosing to do the right thing like being kind to the environment. That’s the big, important stuff that we have to teach these guys — that everyone can make an impact in a positive way, whether it’s with a friend, a charity or the environment. You’re never too young to do something.”

Share This!









Comments