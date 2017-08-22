Economic Study: Cinema Could Have $9.6 Million Impact on Main Street

by Kathryn Menu

An economic impact study completed by HR&A Advisors, Inc. estimates the economic output of a rebuilt Sag Harbor Cinema Arts Center would have a $9.6 million impact on Main Street, Sag Harbor annually.

HR&A Advisors, Inc. is an industry-leading consulting firm providing services in real estate, economic development program design and implementation, and has worked on economic development projects such as the High Line, Times Square, New York State’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative and San Francisco’s Transbay Transit Center. Its analysis of the Sag Harbor Cinema project focused on the economic and fiscal benefits that will result from the reconstruction and operation of the cinema, including tax revenue, jobs, wages and economic output of the space as a reimagined center for film on the East End.

According to a press release issued by the Sag Harbor Partnership — the non-profit in contract to buy the former cinema property — on Tuesday afternoon, HR&A Advisors, Inc. found that, “The acquisition and redevelopment of the Sag Harbor Cinema will result in an impact far greater than its investment. Reconstructing the Cinema will revitalize a blighted community asset, enhancing the theater’s infrastructure with a contemporary model that places arts and culture at the center of a year-round identity.”

“A new cinema will increase tax revenue and job creation. It will also sustain Sag Harbor’s brand as a cultural venue, enhancing its activity as a year-round cultural resource,” writes John Alschuler, Chairman, HR&A Advisors, Inc.

The report also estimates the cinema project would create 45 construction jobs over a year period of rebuilding, and 73 year-round and seasonal jobs at both the cinema and other Sag Harbor businesses. According to HR&A Advisors, Inc., construction spending alone adds another $7.34 million in total economic output.

“We are so grateful to HR&A for lending their expertise,” said Nick Gazzolo, president of the Sag Harbor Partnership, in the press release. “People understand how dinner and a movie go together, but we needed an expert to tell us how much each movie ticket means to other businesses on Main Street. This study supports the idea that the Cinema project is an economic engine for all of our locally owned businesses. It also helps bring people to Sag Harbor all year long.”

“We look forward to welcoming a revitalized cinema arts center to complement Bay Street Theater, The John Jermain Library, Whaling Museum, and all our other cultural institutions which make Sag Harbor the center for Culture and the Arts on the East End,” added Lisa Field, President, Sag Harbor Chamber Of Commerce.

“A new Sag Harbor Cinema will anchor the village as a place that fosters arts and culture and creates a brand of economic resilience and longevity,” reads the HR&A report. “The cinema’s architectural character, ambitious programming, and community-centric mission can play a central role in developing Sag Harbor’s brand as a cultural destination. It presents a particularly powerful force to attract diverse activity and vibrancy in the village’s quiet off-season… [And] will provide invaluable resources to year-round residents… and offers workforce development opportunities in the film and post-production industries.”

“HR&A has validated what urban planners have recommended for years: the benefits of anchoring a commercial main street with a cinema, grocery stores and other art institutions,” said Susan Mead, a board member with the Sag Harbor Partnership. “We are so grateful for their analysis and the reminder of the positive impact of the Cinema project.”

The Sag Harbor Cinema building was one of a handful of Main Street properties destroyed or damaged in the December 16 fire on Main Street. The Sag Harbor Partnership is currently in contract to buy the cinema property from Gerald Mallow, and plans to redevelop it into the non-profit Sag Harbor Cinema Arts Center. The contract is for $8 million, with the Partnership having raised over $5.5 million towards the purchase through donations and fundraisers.

This week it was also announced that a special eBay auction has been created in support of the cinema project, featuring once-in-a-lifetime experiences like English tea with Julie Andrews, lunch with documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock, a walk-on role in a Martin Scorsese film, and private tennis lessons with John McEnroe, as well as vacations in Provence and San Miguel de Allende. Visit eBay.com/sagharbor.

