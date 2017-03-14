Storm Impact Downgraded for South Fork

by Kathryn Menu

The South Fork of Long Island will only see an accumulation of between three and seven inches of snow on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service, although the late winter storm is expected to bring high winds and blizzard-like conditions to the region.

The storm, originally forecasted to bring as much as 12 to 18 inches of snow to the East End, has tracked west, and will blanket the tri-state area and Connecticut with snow, while most of the precipitation on the South Fork will come in the form of sleet and rain.

According to the National Weather Service, snow will give way to a wintery mix between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., sometimes heavy at times with a northeast wind between 25 and 30 miles per hour, increasing to between 33 and 38 miles per hour, and gusts reaching as high as 50 miles per hour.

Tonight there is a slight chance of snow between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. with temperatures falling below freezing. Little to no accumulation is expected.

Both East Hampton and Southampton towns declared snow emergencies for Tuesday, as did Sag Harbor Village. All government offices are closed today, as are local schools including the Sag Harbor and Bridgehampton school districts.

