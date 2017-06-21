Stella Maris Architects Deliver Design Updates

by Christine Sampson

By Christine Sampson

The interior of the former Stella Maris Regional School is being redesigned with classroom floors meant to complement curriculum units, classroom doors with ship-shaped side lights, dramatic play spaces for early childhood learning and other pieces to reimagine the way children will grow inside a building that has been largely vacant since St. Andrew Catholic Church closed the school in 2011.

The yet-to-be-renamed school, purchased by the Sag Harbor School District in 2016, is currently in the hands of BCK-IBI Group, the Binghamton-based architectural firm planning the redesign and renovation.

“I loved that they were really thoughtful about it being educationally-minded,” Sag Harbor superintendent Katy Graves said on Tuesday, one day after representatives of BCK presented their preliminary design at a school board meeting. “They kept our community and our children at the forefront of all their planning. I thought it was really good.”

Ed Bernhauer, the project architect with BCK, described it as “getting a maritime feel throughout the building,” which was done to honor Sag Harbor’s nautical roots.

The school district has posted several pages of the plans on its website, sagharborschools.org, along with three-dimensional, virtual reality models of the classrooms that viewers can click on and scroll around in for a closer look inside the architects’ designs. The entire building schematic, school officials said Monday, would not be posted online due to the need to protect the security of the building.

The depth of the drawings does not go as far as to specify final colors schemes and themes inside each room. Those pieces, Mr. Bernhauer said, are left up to the educators and professionals using the spaces and can be determined at a later date.

Two playground options are being considered: A nature-themed playground, with apparatus resembling trees and stones, and a maritime-themed playground, with apparatus resembling a ship and a whale. Both concepts include handicapped-accessible pieces.

Many of the structural pieces of the plan were revealed at a May 31 special school board meeting. At that time, the board heard good news — such as the school’s windows and the building’s overall structural integrity are intact — and some bad news — that there is a chance the entire project, head to toe, may come in over budget, depending on whether the new architectural firm’s calculations differ from those done by previous firms.

Mr. Bernhauer said Monday there would have to be a significant amount of demolition done inside the building to ready the spaces for the intended programs and offices. The building will need new gas-fired boilers, which he said will be efficient, and the building will need new electrical, lighting, mechanical and plumbing systems.

The designs are scheduled to be submitted to the New York State Department of Education in August and the district hopes to open the doors to the new facility in the fall of 2018. The next step, Ms. Graves said, would be to return to the educators to further move the design process along.

“We’ve now gotten the engineering pieces the structural pieces,” Ms. Graves said. “Now we want to go back to our stakeholders and get their feedback, the potential day care providers and pre-kindergarten teachers.”

Share This!









Comments