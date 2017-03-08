“A Steady Rain” at Guild Hall

by Gavin Menu

The play, “A Steady Rain,” will be performed at the John Drew Theater at Guild Hall, 158 Main Street in East Hampton, from March 9 through 19. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 8 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Jenna Mate directs this play starring Edward Kassar and Joe Pallister. “A Steady Rain” opened on Broadway in 2009 starring Hugh Jackman and Daniel Craig.

“A Steady Rain” explores the complexities of a lifelong bond tainted by domestic affairs, violence and the rough streets of Chicago. Joey and Denny have been best friends since kindergarten, and after working together for several years as policemen in Chicago, they are practically family. When a domestic disturbance call takes a turn for the worse, their friendship is put on the line. The result is a harrowing journey into a moral gray area where trust and loyalty struggle for survival against a sobering backdrop of pimps, prostitutes, and criminal low lives.

For tickets, please visit asteadyrain.brownpapertickets.com. For more information, please call (631) 324-0806 or visit guildhall.org.

Share This!









Comments

comments