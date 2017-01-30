State Grants a Windfall for South Fork Arts Community

by The Sag Harbor Express

By Christine Sampson

New York State Assemblyman Fred W. Thiele Jr. on Friday announced several local arts institutions have received state funding totaling about $260,000.

“I am pleased that East End cultural and arts organizations are well represented among the grantees announced by New York State,” Mr. Thiele said in an email Monday. “It is not surprising, since many of these organizations have national and international reputations.”

Bay Street Theater is slated to receive $15,000, while Guild Hall will receive $8,000 and the Hamptons International Film Festival will receive $10,000. The Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center was awarded $35,000. The Bridgehampton Chamber Music Association and the Montauk Music Chamber Society will receive $9,000 and $10,000, respectively.

The state awarded $17,860 to the Children’s Museum of the East End, $44,000 to the East End Arts and Humanities Council, and $81,500 to the Parrish Art Museum. Friends of the Cultural Center, Inc., in Southampton will receive $15,000, and Hallockville, Inc., will receive $3,700.

“Besides the intrinsic value of the culture and the arts to our community, these organizations bring great economic impact for our region,” Mr. Thiele said. “Every person who goes to a theater, museum or performance is likely to stop in a local store or have lunch or dinner in our community. Each grant dollar invested yields a major economic return that creates jobs and tax base.”

The grants are administered by the New York State Council on the Arts. In total, it awarded $41 million to 1,230 cultural and arts organizations throughout the state.

