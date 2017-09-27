Sports Wrap: Mariners Win, Volleyball Downs Mercy

by Gavin Menu

Mariners Win and Will Play for Mayor’s Cup on Thursday

The Southampton/Pierson/Bridgehampton football team will play a rare Thursday night game this week, with a lot on the line against rival Hampton Bays. The Mayor’s Cup trophy will be awarded to the winner of Thursday night’s game, and both teams come in hungry for a win after starting the season with identical 1-2 records.

The Mariners got into the win column on Saturday by scoring 14 unanswered second-half points to defeat Greenport/Mattituck/ Southold, 28-14.

Micah Snowden led the Southampton defense with seven tackles and three sacks, while quarterback Shawn Stelling threw a pair of touchdown and ran for a touchdown as well.

Thursday night’s home game against Hampton Bays is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Volleyball Downs Mercy at Home

Pierson eighth-grader Sofia Mancino continued her impressive debut varsity season with 21 serves, 27 assists and three aces to lead the Pierson/Bridgehampton girls volleyball team to a come-from-behind 3-1 win at home over Mercy on Monday.

Pierson dropped the first game, 25-22, but roared back to win three straight, 25-13, 25-11 and 25-14.

Middle hitter Gylia Dryden, who is a freshman, had 20 serves, fives aces, three kills and three blocks in the win, while Hannah Tuma had 12 serves and seven blocks.

The Lady Whalers improved to 5-1 and will host their annual “Dig Pink” Game against Greenport/Southold on Wednesday. Next up is a game at Port Jefferson on Wednesday, October 4, at 4:30 p.m., followed by the team’s homecoming match against Shelter Island on October 13 at 3:30 p.m.

