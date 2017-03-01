Southampton Town Board Mulls CACs

by Gavin Menu

The Southampton Town Board, at a February 16 work session, broached the topic of revisiting the roles its many citizen advisory committees should play in civic life.

Board members noted that some CACs are informal gatherings while others take a more formal position, at which members vote on resolutions weighing in on issues that concern them.

Supervisor Jay Schneiderman said he was concerned that some CACs might believe they have the “decision-making authority” that belongs to the town board.

“Obviously, they are supposed to help the town board understand the feelings and concerns in a particular hamlet area,” he said. “Their role is to advise us, not advise other agencies.”

The supervisor noted that when he ran for office in 2015 he was screened by a CAC. “That is really not the appropriate role,” he said.

Councilman John Bouvier said there are likely differences in “what they interpret their responsibilities to be and what they are charged to do.” Councilman Christine Scalera said she was concerned that CACs draw their membership from a narrow group of people. “There’s a feeling we are not reaching a full segment of the community,” she said.

Deputy Supervisor Frank Zappone said he had reviewed a number of board resolutions dating to 1992 when CACs were created and 2000 when they were modified. Those resolutions were “very clear about their roles, operations, and relationship to the town board,” he said.

Board members agreed they would take up the issue at a future work session with the goal of reaching out to CACs to clarify their role.

Share This!









Comments

comments