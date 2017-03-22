Southampton Town Board To Continue Discussion on Debt Reduction

by Gavin Menu

A proposal that would require the Southampton Town Board to set aside for debt reduction purposes 75 percent of any unexpected surplus to accrue during each fiscal year was tabled for further discussion by the board on Thursday.

The idea of requiring that surprise surpluses be used to help reduce future borrowing was proposed by Supervisor Jay Schneiderman in February after he said he learned that the town’s anticipated surplus for the 2016 was coming in about $1 million higher than expected.

The increase last year came from things like higher-than-expected mortgage tax receipts, a greater than expected amount of revenue from building permits and similar fees, and a variety of similar sources.

If the policy were in place today, and the town took in $1 million more than expected, it would be required to use $750,000 to reduce its capital budget. The practice could have residual effects as well because typically when the town borrows money, the bonds it issues cannot be called, or retired, for seven to 10 years. That means once money is borrowed, the town is on the hook for a certain period of interest payments, even if it has the money on hand to pay down the debt.

Comptroller Len Marchese told the board that each year as it prepares a budget, it typically anticipates a certain level of surpluses.

“Things happen in the last quarter of the year, which make those estimates change, and that’s what we’re talking about here,” he said. “The best way to handle it — instead of issuing new bonds, instead of borrowing new money — is to just not borrow new money. Then it gets directly used to reduce your debt.”

As it stands now, the town can simply roll the funds over to unencumbered surplus and spend it as it sees fit. “This is to prevent it from becoming a slush fund,” said Supervisor Schneiderman.

But Councilwoman Christine Scalera and Councilman John Bouvier said they wanted more time to review the proposal, and the board agreed to discuss it at an upcoming work session.

