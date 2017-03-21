Southampton Hospital Wins Approval for Cath Lab

by Gavin Menu

Southampton Hospital announced last week that it has received approval from the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) to create a Cardiac Catheterization and Electrophysiology Laboratory at its Audrey and Martin Gruss Heart & Stroke Center. When completed, the services will provide East End residents and visitors with diagnostics and treatment on the South Fork, in their community. Access to cardiac catheterization without having to be transferred by ambulance to another facility can mean the difference between life and death, said hospital officials in a press release.

“We greatly appreciate the Department of Health for recognizing the critical need for a facility of this kind on the South Fork of Long Island. Our application was supported by our Board of Directors, leadership and planners at Stony Brook Medicine, our physicians and Hospital staff, and many members of the communities we serve. This NYSDOH approval brings critical care technology close to home for many people and it is a harbinger of the significant technical advances we will see through our partnership with Stony Brook Medicine,” said Robert Chaloner, Hospital President & CEO.

Adding this service will promote improvements in cardiac health outcomes for residents in eastern Suffolk County. The Cardiac catheterization laboratory will be an adult PCI-capable laboratory where patients will undergo cardiac catheterization and coronary angiography procedures to define coronary anatomy and treat stenosis and blockages when indicated using percutaneous intervention such as stenting. The program will be operated under the clinical oversight of Stony Brook University Hospital (SBUH) and policies and procedures currently in place at SBUH for its cardiac catheterization and EP services will be incorporated into the operation of the laboratory at Southampton Hospital.

“Residents of Eastern Long Island will enjoy greater access to timely cardiac care because of the close collaboration and exceptional leadership between Stony Brook Medicine and Southampton Hospital in gaining approval for this new facility,” said L. Reuven Pasternak, MD, MPH, MBA, CEO, Stony Brook University Hospital and Vice President for Health Systems, Stony Brook Medicine.

