Southampton Hospital To Team Up with Stony Brook in August

By Stephen J. Kotz

After years of buildup and anticipation, it was not the way Southampton Hospital wanted to announce its pending merger with Stony Brook University Hospital. But in order to comply with a New York State Department of Health regulation last week, it had to let the cat out of the bag a month early.

The regulation in question was a requirement that the hospital notify anyone who has been a patient within the past two years that the merger was imminent. It did so via a postcard from Tracy D’Errico, its director health information management, which began arriving in residents’ mailboxes late last week.

Hospital President and CEO Robert Chaloner said the merger was indeed within reach now that the hospital had cleared its final regulatory hurdle on June 26 when a state Supreme Court judge signed off on the deal after reviewing reams of paperwork and hearing from various hospital officials.

But, Mr. Chaloner added, a number of t’s must still be crossed and i’s dotted before the merger becomes final.

“We are kind of caught a little bit because we have to get this DOH notice out,” he said. “My official position is we have crossed another major threshold. We are now working on the final mile of this marathon and looking forward to completing it in early August.”

Although Ms. D’Errico’s postcard stated the merger would take place on August 1, Mr. Chaloner said it might take a little longer as final details are put in place. “There are a few steps to go through in the coming month” as the finishing touches are put on the operational plan for the combined entity, he said.

“We are very pleased to report that effective August 1, 2017, University Hospital (Stony Brook) will operate Southampton Hospital,” the notice stated. “This is part of an ongoing effort to expand access to healthcare services on the South Fork by bringing together Suffolk County’s tertiary academic medical center and the South Fork’s only hospital.”

“Southampton Hospital will become a campus of University Hospital (Stony Brook),” the notice continued. “Southampton Hospital will seamlessly continue operating as it does now. All of our off-site healthcare facilities where you have received medical care in the past will remain open and continue to provide the same services to the community.”

A merger, or lesser form of affiliation has been on the table for much of the past decade. Southampton has shared some services with Stony Brook since 2008, and the two hospitals signed an agreement in October 2012 to have Southampton operate under Stony Brook’s license with an eye toward eventually replacing the hospital’s outdated physical plant in Southampton Village with a new, state-of-the art medical center at the Stony Brook Southampton campus in Shinnecock Hills.

A major milestone was passed in January 2015 when the State University of New York Board of Trustees unanimously approved the merger.

“The deal is exactly as we have described it in the past,” Mr. Chaloner said. “We will be Stony Brook-Southampton, but we will continue to exist and offer all the exact same services with the people here providing those services.”

Even as the merger has been in the discussion stages, Southampton has ramped up its cooperation with Stony Brook in recent years. “We have continued to work with Stony Brook on some good clinical programs, including cancer and cardio services,” Mr. Chaloner said.

Last month, Southampton broke ground on the new Phillips Family Cancer Center on County Road 39 in Southampton. “Our center will provide access to Stony Brook’s expertise and clinical trials,” Mr. Chaloner said.

In May, the hospital received permission from the state to perform cardio-catheterization procedures at its Audrey and Martin Gruss Heart and Stroke Center. Mr. Chaloner said he expected catheterizations to begin in early August.

Southampton has also worked with Stony Brook to host its family practice residency program and has been moving forward with programs that provide it with access to Stony Brook specialists, pathologists and other services.

The hospital is also pressing ahead with plans to build a new free-standing emergency facility behind East Hampton Town Hall. Southampton has already qualified for a $10 million grant for that facility, which would provide a presence in East Hampton Town and reduce the travel time for ambulances bringing patients from Montauk, Amagansett, Springs and East Hampton for emergency treatment.

Mr. Chaloner said a joint committee made of representatives from both Southampton and Stony Brook has been diligently working on all the things that need to be in place for an early August merger.

“Part of the challenge is we have always wanted to come out and say we are going to celebrate on this date,” he said. “And every time we think we can say that we find out we have another 100 yards to go.”

