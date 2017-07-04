Southampton Cultural Center’s 3rd Annual Jewish Film Festival

by Gavin Menu

The Southampton Cultural Center, in partnership with the Chabad Southampton Jewish Center will present the third annual Jewish Film Festival, curated by Artistic Director Tina Silverman, running July 6 through August 29.

Initially an event just in Southampton, the festival has expanded to include showings at Guild Hall in East Hampton. The programs are primarily documentary or have historical significance and offer greater knowledge and insight into the history of Jewish people.

Admission to all events is $15, with children under 12 half price. Seating is limited, and online reservations at scc-arts.org are suggested. All films will run at 7:30 p.m., with the exception of “Bogdan’s Journey” at 8 p.m.

The 2017 lineup of films includes “The People vs. Fritz Bauer” at Guild Hall on July 6, “Deli Man” at Southampton Arts Center on July 11, “Arab Movie,” with guest speaker Carole Basri at Guild Hall on July 17, “Made in France,” with guest speaker Dr. Mordechai Kedar at the Southampton Arts Center on July 18, “Wagner’s Jews,” with special guest panel discussion with filmmaker Hilan Warshaw and Wagnerian expert Allan Leicht, moderated by Robert Kalfin at Guild Hall on July 24.

It continues with “Bagels Over Berlin,” with guest speaker, director Alan Feinberg at Southampton Arts Center on July 25, “Germans and Jews,” at Southampton Arts Center on August 1, “No Place on Earth,” with guest speaker, director Chris Nicola at Guild Hall on August 3, “Starting Over Again,” with guest speaker Lucette Lagnado at Southampton Arts Center on August 8, “Big Sonia,” at Southampton Arts Center on August 15, “Bogdan’s Journey” at Guild Hall on August 16, and a staged reading of “The Resettlement of Isaac” with free admission at the Southampton Cultural Center on August 21. A screening of “Defiant Requiem,” with guest speaker, conductor Murry Sidlin will be held at the Southampton Arts Center on August 22 and “Dimona Twist” will be shown at the Southampton Arts Center on August 29.

The Southampton Arts Center is located at 25 Jobs Lane in Southampton, the Southampton Cultural Center at 25 Pond Lane in Southampton and Guild Hall at 158 Main Street in East Hampton. For more information, visit scc-arts.org.

