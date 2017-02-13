Southampton Artists Association Winter Art Show

by Gavin Menu

The Southampton Artists Association will hold a Winter Art Show at the Levitas Center for the Arts from February 15 through February 26. The opening reception will be February 18 from 4 to 6 p.m.

This free admission show will feature fine arts like photography, paintings, mixed media, drawings and sculptures with bin items also available for purchase. The show will be open on Fridays and Saturdays from 12 to 6 p.m. and Sunday through Thursday from 12 to 4 p.m.

The Southampton Artists Association is a not for profit organization that holds four shows annually. The mission of the organization continues to be to extend local artist members the opportunity to display their works in a Southampton gallery and to support local art activities wherever possible. This includes giving a scholarship to a local high school student annually and sponsoring a number of art courses at the Southampton Cultural Center.

The Levitas Center for the Arts at the Southampton Cultural Center is located at 25 Pond Lane in Southampton. For more information, contact the Southampton Artists Association at (631) 283-7432 or visit southamptonartists.org.

