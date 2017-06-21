Southampton Agrees To Pay Fire Protection Bill

by Gavin Menu

After a brief discussion on Thursday, June 15, the Southampton Town Board agreed to pay a nearly $10,000 balance it owes Sag Harbor Village for fire protection services rendered by the village fire department and ambulance corps for Noyac, Bay Point, and Mount Misery.

The town collects taxes from residents living in fire protection districts, which it then turns over to the village to reimburse it for the cost of the service.

On June 13, Mayor Sandra Schroeder said the town had shortchanged it $9,592 when it made a payment of $794,692 last February. The mistake occurred because the contract called for an increase above the state tax levy cap, while other fire district contracts did not, according to Supervisor Jay Schneiderman. “It was an honest error,” he said.

“We should have double-checked the number,” town controller Len Marchese said. “There were eight sets of eyes on it and nobody picked it up.”

Mr. Marchese said because the town had signed the contract it was bound to the terms and would pay the difference out of reserve funds. He added, though, the amount that was not properly collected in taxes this year would have to be collected next year.

Although most other fire districts that contract with the town for their services met the state’s 2-percent tax levy cap last year, Sag Harbor did not, but the town reimbursed it at that rate. While that does not pose a problem on a small scale, board members fretted that if Sag Harbor and other fire district were to request budgets that exceed the cap in future years, it could pose a problem.

Fire district costs are expected to rise as many districts, including Sag Harbor, plan to replace aging communications equipment.

Share This!









Comments