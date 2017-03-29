South Fork Professionals Respond to Failure of New Health Care Bill

by Christine Sampson

Patients of South Fork healthcare institutions may have temporarily dodged a bullet, according to some local health care professionals, with the withdrawal late last week of the Republican-crafted amendment to the federal Affordable Care Act, commonly known as “Obamacare,” which has been a target of President Donald J. Trump’s administration since day one.

Local healthcare professionals have said the GOP healthcare bill – known as the American Health Care Act (AHCA) of 2017, but which had also been nicknamed “Trumpcare” – would have undone one of the main impacts of the Affordable Care Act: Enabling wider access to health insurance.

“I was concerned with the bill because I was concerned with the number of people who might wind up uninsured because of it,” Robert Chaloner, president and chief executive officer of Southampton Hospital, said in an interview Monday. “Rather than repeal the entire [Affordable Care] act, I think we should build off of what we have in place. I was personally pleased to see it withdrawn.”

Indeed, the Congressional Budget Office had predicted by 2024, about 24 million more people would be uninsured due to the AHCA than the current total of those under age 65 who remain without health insurance today. That figure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, stood at about 28.4 million people, or about 10.5 percent, in January. The AHCA would have decreased the subsidies for low-income citizens who purchase health insurance; repealed the tax penalties for those who do not purchase health insurance; set limits on Medicaid spending; cut off federal funds to Planned Parenthood for one year; and weaken minimum benefits, including coverage for emergency services, mental health care, maternity care, prescription drugs and substance abuse treatment.

Dr. John Oppenheimer, a geriatrics physician whose practice is based in Sag Harbor, agreed with Mr. Chaloner.

“The GOP health care bill would have taken insurance away from millions who are now covered by Obamacare,” he said in an email Tuesday. “By doing so, it would have given a tax break to the very wealthy.”

He later added, “Insured people generally have better health outcomes than the insured; therefore, it would have adversely affected the health of our community.”

The New York Times reported Friday the House was 10 to 15 votes short of being able to pass the bill as the time for the scheduled vote drew near. According to The Times, President Trump and Rep. Paul Ryan “decided to withdraw the bill rather than watch its defeat on the House floor.” The newspaper reported Tuesday that Republicans are attempting to revive negotiations on repealing the Affordable Care Act, and cited lawmakers who said that process “could take weeks.”

Congressman Lee Zeldin, who supported the AHCA, and whose district includes the East End, issued a statement in the wake of the bill’s withdrawal in which he said the Affordable Care Act “has so many flaws and the consequences will only worsen.”

“I believe strongly that we need a stable transition to a new reality that will work better and make healthcare costs affordable, relieving taxpayers of the financial burdens under this failed policy, and give patients more choices,” Rep. Zeldin said. “I will continue working with my colleagues in Congress in a bipartisan manner to build a consensus in our efforts to improve healthcare in America.”

Dr. Oppenheimer said he believes Rep. Zeldin “is not responding to the health care needs of our community.”

Mr. Chaloner declined to offer an opinion on Rep. Zeldin’s record of support, instead saying he has observed how hard Rep. Zeldin and his colleagues are working on behalf of their constituents.

“Every single one of them is struggling with issues important to our communities,” Mr. Chaloner said. “I admire their willingness to do it. This isn’t an easy issue and no one person is going to have one right answer, but the honest dedication they are all showing gives me hope that ultimately they will come up with a good public policy approach to healthcare. That’s not to say we’re not going to have debate and disagree at times, but I personally have watched and feel they are all very dedicated.”

Representatives from Peconic Bay Medical Center and Eastern Long Island Hospital were not available to comment this week.

Mr. Chaloner said the withdrawal of the AHCA is a sign that healthcare is “far more complicated than people expect,” and said it’s possible that our leaders have underestimated that. He said it also shows society seems to be grappling with the question of whether healthcare should be a fundamental right, just as public education and police protection are.

“Most industrialized societies do treat it that way. We struggle with it,” Mr. Chaloner said. “Public policy needs to answer that question once and for all. If it’s a right, then we have to figure out a way to pay for it and make sure everyone has access to it. Within our society, there is still a dichotomy of views as to whether healthcare is still a fundamental right of everyone.”

Dr. Oppenheimer went farther, saying, “It’s a travesty that the U.S., unlike almost all similar countries, does not guarantee health care as a right. The U.S. system does not work – despite spending more on healthcare, the U.S. scores very poorly on many healthcare outcomes. In my opinion, Medicare works and should be offered to all Americans.”

They both said they feel while the current Affordable Care Act does need to be improved, it’s important that health insurance remains accessible to all Americans.

“I believe society is better off,” Mr. Chaloner said, “just like they are better off if they are better educated, if they are healthier.”

