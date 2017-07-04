South Fork Natural History Museum Gala is Saturday

by Gavin Menu

The South Fork Natural History Museum will host a July 8 Gala, “A Journey into the Wild,” at the museum from 6 to 10 p.m. Peter and Nejma Beard, Chris Ficsher and Alan Rabinowitz will be honored.

The evening is catered by Peter Ambrose, with guest auctioneer Ann Liguori. There will be a live auction featuring a visit to the Chelsea studio of Beard, an internationally-acclaimed artist, author and photographer. A print by Beard, “The Very Rare Trionyx Turtle from Lake Rudolf,” was created and donated for the benefit. Posters and postcards will be for sale at the event, with a limited edition of 100 copies.

An opportunity to join Fischer, founding chairman and expedition caption of Ocearch Brett McBride for a day trip aboard the organization’s 126-foot research vessel will also be up for auction at the SoFo benefit.

The South Fork Natural History Museum is located at 377 Bridgehampton Sag Harbor Turnpike. For more information, visit sofo.org.

Share This!









Comments