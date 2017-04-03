Songwriters Share Concert Series with Fred Raimondo

by Gavin Menu

On Friday, April 7 at 8 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Meetinghouse, the Songwriters Share Concert Series will continue with a concert by Fred Raimondo and his special guests, Sarah Green, Jean Schroeder and Paul Brokaw.

Mr. Raimondo will be playing to benefit “The Retreat,” whose mission is to provide safety, shelter and support for victims of domestic abuse and to break the cycle of family violence. Admission to the concert is $15 and there will be a complimentary reception to follow as well as a chance to speak with Mr. Raimondo, his guest musicians and the community members that gather.

Mr. Raimondo has a passion for storytelling with visual songs that have a narrative style more in common with authors like Raymond Carver and film makers like John Sayles who he credits as influences. A North Sea resident, Mr. Raimondo has been writing songs for over 30 years. His 2014 release, “Stories From The Dark Heart Tavern,” made the top ten of 2014 by No Depression, a leading site on Americana and Roots music as well as being selected as one of the top five albums of 2014 by WPPB’s Bonnie Grice. Mr. Raimondo is releasing a follow up album “Reflections of Little Flower,” with Caroline Doctorow and Pete Kennedy co-producing. The songs describe a woman, each from the different point of view of a lover or husband, a parent or a friend. It features Pete Kennedy on guitars, Jon Preddice on Cello and Jean Schroder on percussion with Caroline Doctorow and Inda Eaton adding background vocals.

For this concert, Sarah Green joins them on guitar and vocals, Paul Brokaw on keyboards and Kevin Twigg on drums. The Unitarian Universalist Meetinghouse is located at 977 Sag Harbor/Bridgehampton Turnpike in Bridgehampton.

