Sod Field at Pierson ‘Substantially Complete’

by Christine Sampson

School officials in Sag Harbor are calling the new sod athletic field at Pierson Middle-High School “substantially complete” after a years-long process of getting the project off the ground and a months-long process of carrying out the work.

School business administrator Jennifer Buscemi said in an email the district is considering holding a ribbon-cutting at Homecoming, which is planned for October 13 and 14, with possible game play on October 14, depending on how well the layers of sod have knit together.

“It will be reviewed on or about October 9 … but game use is a moving target based on sod growth,” Ms. Buscemi said.

The final cost of the Pierson field project, including components such as concrete steps, a concrete bleacher pad, a reconstructed plaza and irrigation, was about $5,900 over budget, coming in at $633,599. Ms. Buscemi said it was due to extra irrigation system expenses and related labor costs.

Superintendent Katy Graves praised Gatz Landscaping, the Mattituck company that did the work.

“They were very focused, stayed true to the timeline, and were very professional in their work,” she said. “When we laid the grass down, we had three weeks of outstanding weather, which helped with the knitting of the grass. I could not be happier and the students are so happy. They can’t wait to get on the field.”

