ZBA to Grant Six Variances for Howard Street House

By Christine Sampson

The house at 39 Howard Street has come a long way from the winter of 2013 when neighbors and Sag Harbor Village attempted to clean it up. For several years leading up to that time, officials said the house was derelict with an overgrown lawn, families of raccoons and other pests living in it and an unregistered car hanging out in the driveway.

Fast-forward to September of 2014. A new owner received variances that gave the green light for a new house that at least one neighbor came to believe was too large for the lot and out of character with the neighborhood.

And fast-forward once again to Tuesday when attorney Brian DeSesa, on behalf of the current owner of 39 Howard Street, Julane Properties LLC, appeared before the Sag Harbor Village Zoning Board of Appeals to request variances that would actually decrease the size of the previously approved project.

The work had already begun after a building permit had been issued when the need to adjust the plans was discovered, Mr. DeSesa told the ZBA.

“There’s really been an effort on the behalf of the applicant in the new design to reduce the amount of massing to the neighbors,” he said.

The height of the house had been approved with a pyramid variance of 5,521 cubic feet, and on Tuesday, the variance requested was reduced to a total of 2,821 cubic feet — almost a 40 percent reduction.

The gross floor area of the house was originally permitted to exceed the lot’s maximum allowable house size by 2,814 square feet, but because the house is being made smaller now, Mr. DeSesa said the homeowner is seeking a variance to drop that down to 2,749 square feet.

Those were among the seven variances being requested Tuesday, although one of them, for a side-yard setback due to the placement of a pool, was eventually eliminated as the ZBA members debated the project with Mr. DeSesa and the project’s architect, Frank Mazzarella.

Mr. DeSesa noted the construction includes new drywells for drainage improvements and a new sanitary system.

One neighbor, Margia Kramer, told the board the house “impinges upon its neighbors and is aesthetically out of step with other houses on the street.” She urged the ZBA to not grant any variances that would make the house larger.

Mr. DeSesa, however, maintained that the house itself would be getting smaller. The only part where the owners want to add more usable space is outdoors — where an outdoor recreational living area would be getting slightly larger because the interior living space had been decreased.

“The intent of this application is in harmony with what Ms. Kramer is asking. We are building a smaller house,” Mr. DeSesa said.

The ZBA’s alternate member, Susan Mead, asked the ZBA’s attorney, Denise Schoen, what would happen if the variance requests were turned down. She said the homeowner could proceed with the current permits, which allow the larger house.

Ultimately the six remaining variances were approved, though one of them, for total lot coverage, passed narrowly on a 3-2 vote with ARB chairman Tim McGuire and Ms. Mead voting “no.” Member Scott Baker had recused himself from discussing and voting on the application.

