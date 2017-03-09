Sign Approved for Former Compass Space on Main Street

by The Sag Harbor Express

The Sag Harbor Village Board of Historic Preservation and Architectural Review has okayed Compass Real Estate’s request to put up a new sign – but not a sign for a new office. Instead, the real estate firm asked for permission to post a temporary sign where its former office in the Meridian Building stood at 84 Main Street before it was demolished after the December 16 fire.

The 3-foot by 2-foot sign will stand six-and-a-half feet tall in order to rise above the existing plywood fence at the sidewalk level, and will stand on white posts. It will display messages thanking the community for its positive response in the wake of the fire and reminding people the firm is still open for business at its other South Fork offices.

“We’re still committed to Sag Harbor,” Liz Lattanzio, Compass’s regional marketing lead, said by phone on Friday. “We’re just working out of different offices. We did want to thank the community because there was just a nice outpouring of support.”

Hamptons Signs donated the sign, and although some on the ARB thought it too large, it won unanimous approval during the board’s February 23 meeting.

“It’s hard when you’re displaced in another town and most of your business is in Sag Harbor,” Ms. Lattanzio said, noting the firm’s local phone number still works and simply forwards calls to the other offices.

A similar situation recently led another real estate firm, Brown Harris Stevens, to seek a variance from the Sag Harbor Zoning Board of Appeals to allow it to temporarily occupy a retail storefront while its office is being rebuilt. The ZBA granted that request on February 21.

John Gicking, senior managing director of Compass’s Sag Harbor and East Hampton offices, said Compass is unlikely to pursue a new Sag Harbor location. He said Compass’s landlord is moving forward with plans to rebuild, estimated to take about a year – which happens to be the same time frame Brown Harris Stevens is predicting the rehabilitation of its own office will take.

“We have located a number of temporary spaces but are unlikely to go that route unless the timeline increases significantly,” Mr. Gicking said. “Our Sag Harbor agents are already working in our Bridgehampton and Southampton offices, and they are busier than ever. So many agents work virtually these days anyway. A year will go by in the blink of an eye.”

— Christine Sampson

Share This!









Comments

comments