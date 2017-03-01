Sigh of Relief for Harbor Committee

by Gavin Menu

Members of the Sag Harbor Harbor Committee, who recently expressed concern that village properties would not be eligible for money for water quality projects through the East Hampton Town Community Preservation Fund, breathed a sigh of relief on Monday.

Speaking at a work session on Monday, committee chairman John Shaka, said he had been informed that the town had agreed to revise a study it did last year, which listed priorities for the projects, to include maps prepared by Sag Harbor’s environmental consultant Chick Voorhis.

East Hampton and Southampton voters both approved referendums last fall that allowed the towns to extend their CPFs, which are funded through a 2-percent real estate sales tax, and use up to 20 percent of the proceeds for water quality projects.

Last year, the Harbor Committee directed Mr. Voorhis to prepare a study to illustrate the types of projects that should be undertaken in Sag Harbor. Apparently that study was overlooked by the town or forwarded too late for inclusion in the town’s own initial study.

Although East Hampton has unveiled plans for a program that would provide generous rebates for the replacement of substandard septic systems, village officials have said they are also interested in more far-reaching projects, including rain gardens that would reduce runoff, and even upgrades to its sewage treatment plant.

Southampton Town is working on its own water quality initiative, and recently both Sag Harbor Mayor Sandra Schroeder and North Haven Mayor Jeff Sander have expressed their interest in their villages passing similar legislation.

Share This!









Comments

comments