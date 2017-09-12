Shop: One King’s Lane Is Here to Stay

by Christine Sampson

One King’s Lane is here to stay.

After a strong response to the retailer’s first brick-and-mortar store on the corner of Jobs and Main in Southampton, the brand has decided to extend its lease and invest in a longer-term relationship with the Hamptons community.

Originally opened as a seasonal pop-up, the shop will now continue to operate with regular hours throughout the year, featuring a living assortment that is regularly refreshed as items sell out, with a major redesign of the floor space slated for the fall.

Also available are the brand’s signature complimentary design services, called The Studio, which is made possible in-home or in-store. The one-on-one, one-hour consultation reviews design goals and needs, and whether it’s a small upgrade or major makeover. A designer will then provide design concepts, a room layout and an online shopping list — which, while the homeowner is under no obligation to buy, can do so then and there.

For more information, visit onekingslane.com/southampton.

Comments