Shirley Man Charged in South Fork Burglaries

by Kathryn Menu

Southampton Town Police on Thursday, January 19, announced the arrest of Richard Ambrose, 40, of Shirley in connection with several burglaries of businesses in in Noyac, Water Mill, and Southampton from March to May 2016.

Police did not name the businesses that were burglarized, but noted that detectives have been investigating the case for months.

Mr. Ambrose, who was arrested on January 12, was charged with six counts of burglary in the third degree, a felony. He was arraigned in Southampton Town Justice Court and remanded to Suffolk County jail in Riverside to await his next court appearance.

Share This!









Comments

comments