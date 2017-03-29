Shifts in Banking Abound in Sag Harbor

by Christine Sampson

A handful of changes among Sag Harbor Village’s banking businesses are on the horizon, with the arrival of Chase Bank the latest in a series of shifts in the local financial industry.

Chase Bank will occupy the former Capital One branch at 89 Main Street, which will largely remain the same with one notable exception. Stephen McGrane, a representative for the bank, told the Sag Harbor Village Historic Preservation and Architectural Review Board on March 23 that the door would need to be widened by about 20 inches and the grade leveled out for the purpose of handicap accessibility.

“The scope of the project is primarily interior,” he said. “However, we need to make the building accessible.”

The ARB approved two new Chase Bank signs where two Capital One signs had been, though some question remained whether a third sign, proposed as a hanging sign, was legal under village code.

Bridgehampton National Bank last week acquired the building that formerly housed Capital One’s drive-through banking facility, located on Long Island Avenue, for $950,000. It’s already up-and-running, and a formal ribbon cutting has been planned for April 7 at 10 a.m.

Suffolk County National Bank will change over to People’s United Bank later this week.

“From all perspectives, we’re ready to go on April 1,” branch manager John Guli said Wednesday.

During its March 23 meeting, the ARB also green-lighted the architectural designs for 6 Union Street, known as the Morpurgo house, for the family that previously owned the property. The board said its consent is conditional upon the variances being considered by the Zoning Board of Appeals, which in turn is likely going to make its own approval dependent upon an agreement to have construction crews park off-site while the work is being completed. Representatives of John Jermain Memorial Library made a plea during the March 21 ZBA meeting for such a parking arrangement, citing safety and accessibility concerns for its patrons.

Most ARB members seemed unconcerned with the planned port cochere in the drawings, which had been a sticking point during earlier discussions, but which has since been scaled down and moved back.

“If you are standing in the street, I don’t think you will even see it,” board member John Chris Connor said.

The ARB also directed developers, including Mitch Winston, Mark Egerman and Lee Egerman, and architect Anthony Vermandois, to return to the board if it’s determined they need to lift the house in order to complete any of the work.

The ARB also heard from representatives of 232 Main Street, a non-contributing cottage in the historic district, for which demolition and new construction has been proposed. After the board’s historic preservation consultant, Zach Studenroth, objected to plans on two previous occasions, a new architect, Val Florio, was brought in to redesign the proposed new house.

Though larger than the original cottage, it is influenced by Victorian architecture, but with a simpler feel, and definitely not a replica of a Greek revival house, Mr. Florio said.

“The thread and texture of this house will integrate quite nicely into the look and feel of Main Street,” he said. “This is a very prominent road, so there has to be consistency.”

The ARB scheduled approval for 232 Main Street for its next meeting, on April 13.

